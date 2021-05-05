Share the truth















The left is pushing for packing the Supreme Court, while there is a mounting movement on the right for a constitutional amendment for keeping the number of justices unchanged. However, this solution is a mere band-aid on a massive security hole in the U.S. government. Fortunately, there exists a way to stop court-packing once and for all.

Article by Caroline Adana from Liberty Nation.

The Presumption Of Innocence

When the Founding Fathers created the Constitution, they endowed it with the principle of diffusing, dividing, and balancing the powers of the government to avoid tyranny and abuse. One such balance is the presumption of innocence.

When someone is put on trial, all the power is stacked against the accused. The government has the resources and power to put people in prison. Placing the burden of evidence on the prosecution and granting the accused the presumption of innocence cancel the power disparity. It is harder for the government to abuse its power if it must prove beyond a reasonable doubt and achieve a guilty verdict by a unanimous jury.

Presumption Of Liberty

It is a great injustice to put a single innocent person in jail. Imagine how much greater the injustice is if a new law is passed that systemically violates the rights of all innocent people. Therefore, the presumption of innocence should be generalized to the legislative process. The Founding Fathers left a giant security hole and potential for abuse by not balancing the power of Congress with a sufficiently powerful veto by the Supreme Court.

Fortunately, it can easily be fixed: treat every new law as a trial against the American people where they are assumed to be free until proven otherwise. Let’s call it the presumption of liberty.

Congress would then need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt in the Supreme Court that the new law does not violate individuals’ “unalienable rights” as stipulated in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. The Supreme Court would act as the jury, and their verdict would need to be unanimous, just like in a murder trial.

In practice, the consequence is that a single justice could stop a new law. Such a requirement would make the question of court-packing moot since every new justice would reduce the chance of a new law being approved.

Some may claim that the presumption of liberty is too strict, but why should it be easier to make a law than convict someone of a crime? Isn’t systemic injustice worse than a single instance?

Unrealistic?

Although this solution is easy to implement, it may be near impossible to get Congress to agree to pass any law or constitutional amendment that would limit their power so severely.

Nevertheless, by naming the beast, people grow more aware of the issue of government overreach. Think tanks such as Heritage Foundation could go through U.S. laws and evaluate what percentage of them would survive the presumption of liberty. It would give a new and disturbing objective measure of how unfree the United States has become under decades of creeping authoritarianism.

Although a constitutional amendment is unlikely in the foreseeable future, it is not entirely unthinkable that a liberty-oriented Congress could pass a law that would require lawmakers to prove the legitimacy of every new law beyond a reasonable doubt in the Supreme Court. It could even be called the Presumption of Liberty Act.

~

Read more from Caroline Adana.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













