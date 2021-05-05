Share the truth















The eminently quotable Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said sometime back: “Our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.” I heartily agree, and the problem is not self-correcting.

The principles behind the formation of America’s government were and are exquisite, but the American government, like all forms of government, is corrupt as hell. This isn’t an extraordinary statement. Exquisite things often break, and even the noblest of institutions become distorted over time until the original purposes for their creation are eclipsed (and often contradicted) by the personal motives of the men running those institutions into the ground.

This phenomenon is apparent anywhere there is power.

John O’Sullivan, a senior policy adviser for Prime Minister Thatcher, wrote a short essay thirty years ago that should have made freedom-minded conservatives rethink any lingering attachments to institutional authorities.

He asked a question we often ask ourselves: how is it that almost all institutional bodies — whether governmental agencies or purportedly “nonpartisan” scientific academies or even religious groups and charities — transform over time into left-leaning entities? In grappling with what might seem inexplicable, he corralled three insights about organizational behavior: (1) Robert Michels’s Iron Law of Oligarchy asserting that all forms of organization, regardless of how democratic their foundations, will come to be run by an elite group of people; (2) Robert Conquest’s Second Law stating that every organization behaves as if “headed by secret agents of its opponents”; and (3) O’Sullivan’s very own First Law positing that “[a]ll organizations that are not actually right-wing will over time become left-wing.” In other words, Michels tells us that the key to understanding any institution is its leadership, not its charter. Conquest argues that the leadership will always have objectives at odds with the organization’s intended purpose, if for no other reason than that the leadership’s continued employment and future power paradoxically depend upon never completely succeeding. And O’Sullivan takes this insight farther by noting that the type of person who staffs such organizations tends to disdain private profit and the historic composition of Western civilization’s free-market culture.

Note also that these three observational laws explicitly take as a premise that the organizations have not been actively infiltrated by Marxist saboteurs or actual enemy agents, but rather evolve over time by the weight of natural sociological tendencies. When we add Occam’s Razor into the mix, it is just as persuasive to suppose that all institutions become increasingly socialist over time at the rate of success that Marxists have in quietly but persistently insinuating themselves into the hierarchical ranks of absolutely any institution with power, whether those with legal teeth such as the FBI and CDC or those with cultural teeth such as Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball. Hence, if Gramsci’s “long march through the institutions” seems to have succeeded, it’s probably because the political left has never stopped marching.

Driven by internal mechanisms of organization; cancel culture campaigns given legitimacy by corporate journalists and social media platforms (ironically, the self-described “defenders” of the First Amendment); and the covert efforts of dark money groups to coerce, co-opt, and undermine any entity not yet “turned,” institutions are under sustained pressure at all times to bend toward total leftist control.

Taken together, the three “laws” above not only aptly describe how Marxist-socialists have succeeded in assimilating everything from the public school system to the CIA, but also make plain that the fight for conserving liberty requires much more than fighting to conserve institutions, even when (or perhaps especially when) those institutions have traditionally safeguarded American freedoms.

This seems to me a remarkable indictment of any Establishment position for defending and preserving institutional powers of any kind when the stated goal is to protect and strengthen American freedoms.

The political left consistently advances its aims by either refashioning existing institutions to advance its agenda or so compromising those institutions that their original purpose is moot. By doing so, Marxist-socialists create win-win scenarios for themselves by forcing societies to choose between keeping those corrupted institutions intact or tearing them down and starting from scratch.

Would you rather keep the illusion of an impartial Supreme Court committed to the rule of law even while it’s intimidated into making politicized decisions by Democrats threatening to expand its membership, or do you accept that the Judicial Branch gave up any pretense of fidelity to the Constitution long ago?

Can the Constitution be preserved as our governing document even though the plain meaning of its words has been bastardized by all three branches to authorize government powers it does not delegate, to justify discrimination among groups of people where it demands the opposite, and to encroach upon personal liberties where it explicitly protects them?

Can real representative government exist in the United States when elected officials choose to ignore their constituents by collecting cash and talking points from Washington lobbyists, and even though the unelected bureaucrats of our Leviathan administrative state govern with no voters to constrain their actions at all?

If the stated reason for the FBI’s inception was to pursue federal crimes that might otherwise be unenforced or overlooked in the interstate wilderness separating local jurisdictions, should it be allowed to survive when the bureau’s domestic intelligence force is instead harnessed to intimidate political enemies?

Should the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court continue to be seen as a legitimate check on the government’s unlawful surveillance of citizens when it readily excuses the FBI’s outrageous lawbreaking and its routine intrusion into Americans’ private electronic records?

Should Americans continue to depend upon a public school system that has replaced education with ideological indoctrination and knowledge with “social justice”? Or the Centers for Disease Control when it is inexplicably taking its cues from the teachers’ unions?

Doing nothing is no longer an option.

The Frankensteinian metamorphosis of America’s institutions is the fundamental reason why there is now an irreconcilable break between the small group of Establishment Republicans who have ostensibly run the party for decades and the actual voters who overwhelmingly chose President Trump as a much needed countervailing force for arresting our descent into tyranny.

Tradition is valuable, but giving legitimacy to institutions that actively work against us for tradition’s sake is foolish. And if all institutions become leftist siblings over time, we are best served by fearlessly seeking and destroying those who encroach upon our freedom, not conserving them.

Establishment Republicans keep insisting, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.” But who has been watching the baby? American independence was a singular moment for liberty, and enemies of freedom have worked assiduously to smother it ever since. While Republican leadership has for decades remained preoccupied with making sure the bathtub is of the finest porcelain-enameled cast iron and ensuring that the water is neither too hot nor too cold, the political left has gleefully absconded with the newborn, so that it may finally abort two hundred and forty-five years after delivery!

“That government is best which governs least” was Thoreau’s motto. Surely the opposite is equally true, that government is worst when it governs most. When limited government is abandoned and liberty is deemed “selfish,” then America’s institutions have become a threat to America’s existence.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













