A Tennessee hotel posted a sign that went out of its way to degrade patrons who, for whatever reason, would prefer not to wear a face mask. The location of the Moxy Hotel is currently not under a mask mandate, which means the private business itself is the only enforcer of such requirements for entry or patronage.

This is fine; as conservatives, we support the rights of private businesses to make whatever reasonable rules they want that are within the boundaries of the law. If a business wants to require masks for entry even if government removes such mandates, so be it. However, we do take exception to the way in which this particular business decided to announce their restrictions. The sign wasn’t just stating a policy. It was intended to insult those who would oppose their requirement.

“Yes, masks are still required!”

“…but the county mandate has expired.*WE DON’T CARE *

“…but I’ve already had COVID” *WE DON’T CARE*

“…but Rona is a hoax” *WE DON’T CARE*

“…but I’m vaccinated” *WE DON’T CARE*

IF YOU’RE NOT CONSUMING, YOU’RE MASKING!

One insult in particular, “…but Rona is a hoax,” is a clear embodiment of contempt for those who are skeptical of the narrative surrounding Covid-19. The science backs up this skepticism, of course, as the recovery rate for those infected is higher than the recovery rate for the flu for those under the age of 30. Even those between 30-60 have high recovery rates. It isn’t until the higher age groups that the disease seems to have a significant enough toll to warrant such mass hysteria.

As patriot Matt Couch noted on Twitter:

Guess who shouldn’t get your business…. Get Woke Go Broke Geniuses like this…. pic.twitter.com/GrqgdivuTi — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 3, 2021

According to BizPacReview:

A sign posted by chic Chattanooga, Tenn. hotel, Moxy, is drawing viral negative reactions online for appearing to demand that all guests wear masks at all times unless they are eating and drinking, no questions asked, and no exceptions – even for people who are vaccinated and despite the expiration of a county mask mandate.

A photo of the sign was posted on Twitter by DC Patriot contributor Matt Couch, who wrote: “Guess who shouldn’t get your business…. Get Woke Go Broke Geniuses like this.”

The hotel bills itself one that is “stylishly chic…that focuses on the less, while offering so much more,” according to an online description. It also appears to cater to younger crowds.

“Made for the young and young at heart, our check-in experience is one of a kind,” the description says. But it was the intolerant tone of the sign that drew the ire of social media users.

“Will be interesting to see there vacancy statistics in few days.” – Juanita Broaddrick

Will be interesting to see there vacancy statistics in few days. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 3, 2021

“The people at @MoxyHotels don’t seem like ill-informed fanatics at all.” – Tom Woods

The people at @MoxyHotels don't seem like ill-informed fanatics at all pic.twitter.com/YPbjPpeXKu — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) May 2, 2021

“If your service is great, “I don’t care”

If your price is cheaper, “I don’t care”

If the location is good, “I don’t care”

You force me to wear a mask, you won’t get my money!” – John Bryant

If your service is great, “I don’t care”

If your price is cheaper, “I don’t care”

If the location is good, “I don’t care”

You force me to wear a mask, you won’t get my money! — John Bryant (@ClemsonJohn) May 3, 2021

The Moxy Hotel didn’t just post a policy. They proudly displayed it as an unambiguous insult against those who have concerns about face masks or who are relieved by the lifted face mask mandates in the area. They don’t deserve our business.

