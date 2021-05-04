Share the truth















A Kentucky nursing home is reporting that most of its residents who were vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) still ended up testing “positive” in a recent “outbreak.”

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Of the 26 positive residents who were jabbed at the urging of Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump, 20 of them still somehow “caught” the virus. Four fully vaccinated healthcare personnel who work at the facility also tested positive after their injections.

All of these individuals, both residents and workers, had received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection at least four weeks prior to the outbreak. The government claims it only takes two weeks for the vaccines to “activate” and start “working,” it is important to note.

At the time the outbreak occurred, 79 of the nursing home’s 83 residents had already been injected. How an outbreak occurred at all is anomalous since upwards of 90 percent of residents had long prior received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection.

What this phenomenon suggests is that these jabs do not work as claimed and are probably spreading more of the virus as opposed to eliminating it. The government will never admit to this, of course, but there is no other logical explanation other than that the vaccines are a failure.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs these elderly folks received should have already been “activated.” The fact that they failed after more than four weeks of already being in people’s arms shows that the whole thing is a farce.

China virus injections are spreading more disease, not curing it

As we also reported, there is growing evidence to suggest that Chinese virus injections are the real pandemic.

All the latest propaganda about “variants” appears to be a poorly woven cover story for the mRNA poisons that are destroying people’s immune systems while infecting them with more disease.

Researchers out of Israel found that people injected with Pfizer-BioNTech’s China virus vaccine are “disproportionately” more affected by the so-called South African variant compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

According to the CDC, one of the already-injected residents at the Kentucky nursing home who tested positive for the Chinese virus has since died. Perhaps this individual contracted a “variant,” resulting in sudden death.

So far, there have been more than 5,800 of these types of “breakthrough” cases of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in already-vaccinated Americans, according to the CDC. Seventy-four of these breakthrough cases have since resulted in death.

Pennsylvania immunologist Hooman Noorchashm wrote in an open letter concerning a similar breakthrough outbreak among fully-vaccinated nuns at the Sisters of St. Walberg rectory that indiscriminately injecting the elderly and frail is simply bad policy and should not continue.

“If you are positive for either of these tests, it is my recommendation that you delay your second shots for a minimum of 6 – 8 months,” he says about the timeframe elderly people who agree to get injected should wait between the first and second injection.

Noorchashm also says that people who recently had natural infection with the Chinese virus are “almost certainly” already immune, and thus do not need to be vaccinated at all. Doing so, he warns, could activate or reactivate the virus or one of its variants, triggering a “potentially deadly inflammatory response in their bodies.”

Meanwhile, the CDC is blaming the unvaccinated for supposedly spreading the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to the vaccinated. This bizarre and laughably ridiculous claim, if true, only further proves that the injections are worthless, on top of being harmful.

To keep up with the latest injury and death tolls from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













