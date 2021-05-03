Share the truth















Peter Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow, has confirmed that he’s reviewing 26,000 emails linked to Hunter Biden.



Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

Schweizer, who has written “Profiles in Corruption,” “Secret Empires” and “Clinton Cash,” has released a commentary at the Institute’s website where he explains he was approached in 2019 by a man named Bevan Cooney, a former business partner with the president’s son.

He had been convicted of fraud in a separate transaction and was in prison, so Schweizer said he did not respond immediately.

But then, late in 2020, “Bevan Cooney reached out to us again and gave us written consent to directly access his personal Gmail account, which contained 26,000 emails relating to his business dealings with Hunter Biden.”

Schweizer said, “What we have is not printouts, PDF files or screenshots purporting to be genuine. It is the email account itself. We have been poring through its contents and cross-checking them against other sources to confirm their authenticity and accuracy. We have cross-referenced the Hunter Biden emails with the Bevan Cooney emails, with Secret Service travel logs, materials provided by another former associate of Hunter Biden’s named Tony Bobulinski, and Senator Ron Johnson’s committee report on these matters,” he explained.

“They all match up perfectly. For example, where the emails reference Hunter Biden being in a certain location, or out of town until a certain date, we found perfect correlation with the Secret Service travel logs.”

What the emails contain wasn’t released immediately.

But he explained that the significance of the Hunter Biden laptop, a unit that reportedly was abandoned at a repair shop that eventually found its way to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump before the last election.

“It is primary, original source,” he noted, so much so that “even Hunter Biden finally has acknowledged it.”

The story of Hunter Biden’s business dealings while his father Joe was vice president and point man for United States’ foreign policy in both Ukraine and China was already known, dimly, in 2018 when the book ‘Secret Empires’ was published and revealed the extent of those dealings, he explained.

“Our research combed through obscure records, cross-checked them, and made some educated conclusions. The book made plain what many had suspected – that Hunter Biden received money, position, and other favors from foreign governments and corporations that were eager to please his father. The book showed that there was no way that Hunter could have gotten such things without his father’s name, position, and knowledge. The book’s conclusions were based on reconstructions of timelines, records obtained through hard work done on location in foreign countries,” he said.

“Yet, some in the media still accused us of engaging in a ‘witch hunt’ designed simply to embarrass the family of now-President Joe Biden.”

The laptop appeared during the 2020 election race.

“What emerges from all of this clearly shows what I call the ‘Biden business model,’ in which the Biden family seems to trade off the Biden name, Biden connections, and the Biden access,” he wrote.

“Recently, Hunter Biden has sat for several interviews to discuss his new memoir about his struggles with drug addiction. The investigative reporter in me cannot resist pointing out these interviews were done by CBS News, owned by ViacomCBS, which also owns Simon & Schuster, the publisher of his new book,” Schweizer wrote.

“He mostly dodged questions about the laptop,” he explained.

But he said it raises the question of whether Hunter Biden “is covering for his father.”

“Emails reviewed by Sen. Ron Johnson’s committee during its investigation referenced a consultant writing to Hunter Biden about a proposed partnership with Chinese businessmen. The email says Hunter will receive a 20% equity in the partnership, plus a 10% stake ‘held by H for the big guy?'”

“I have learned one thing in the years I have spent looking for corruption and cronyism by government officials. The modern model of corruption in politics is rarely done in a straight line, but along the branches of a family tree. As foreign governments and other interested parties have learned, the way to a politician’s heart is through his family. There is circumstantial evidence in the collection of materials now possessed by the FBI and journalists that Hunter Biden was acting as a cover for business dealings that would benefit his father or at a minimum the Biden family estate, which includes his father,” Schweizer said.

Schweizer reported only a few months ago that evidence shows that Hunter Biden is “paying a lot of the family’s bills, including his father’s and his mother’s, with these foreign gains.”

“This is an issue of enrichment involving Joe Biden himself,” he said at the time, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Messages between Hunter Biden’s business partners, he said, show “how the Biden family actually operates in this commercial space.”

Schweizer said Joe Biden is trying to distance himself from his son’s business deals, but “that’s just not simply how the family has operated.”

The scandals first erupted into headlines when it was learned that Hunter Biden was being paid in the range of $83,000 a month to be on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, without any industry experience, while his father was vice president for Barack Obama and in charge of Ukraine policy.

Eventually, former Ukraine general prosecutor Victor Shokin filed a criminal complaint accusing Joe Biden of committing a “criminal offense” in his effort to fire him, according to a French website.

Biden openly boasted of threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukraine’s president did not fire Shokin, who at the time was investigating the company paying his son.

The French website Les Crisis published the complaint.

It states that Biden’s request “concerning my ousting from the post of the Attorney General of Ukraine as a condition for the granting of financial (economic) assistance is qualified as pressure, which represents interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine on the part of a foreign power in violation of one of the principles of international law.”

The complaint is addressed to the interim director of the National Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

Further, Hunter Biden himself admitted in recent weeks he’s under federal investigation for his taxes, which likely also would include a complete review of his income.

