Share the truth















It wasn’t even close. In fact, the record-breaking election participation in Southlake, Texas, is being heralded as a roadmap for conservatives to take back control of their local governments, including mayor’s offices, city councils, and all-important school boards.

The race received national attention with Critical Race Theory the top agenda item on the ballot. A proposal by the school board included massive changes to the way racism is handled in schools, including mandatory and ongoing “diversity training” for students and faculty that almost certainly would have been a variation of the “White Fragility” training made famous by Cultural Marxist Robin DiAngelo.

The races for mayor, two city council seats, and two school board seats drew crowds larger than during a presidential election. At stake was not only pushback against Critical Race Theory, but also a general progressive creep that had been happening for the last couple of years in the mostly White, conservative, evangelical Northeast suburb of Dallas. According to The Federalist:

Parents in a Dallas-area school district decisively elected two candidates Saturday dedicated to pushing back against critical race theory indoctrination in classrooms.

The controversial race for two seats on the Carroll Independent School District school board, located primarily in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, focused on the district’s embrace of critical race theory after videos went viral of two students who sang the n-word with rap lyrics in 2018. Legacy media, leftist administration officials and vocal left-wing parents demanded the schools adopt measures to rid the district of “institutional racism” in response, as opposed to pleas students be shielded from slur-laced rap music.

Three years later after the videos went viral provoking a radical embrace of state-sanctioned racism masquerading as anti-racism, parents elected two new school board members to reclaim their local schools from the left-wing indoctrination.

Leftist mainstream media took it hard. One report from NBC News was labeled as a “news” article but was rife with editorializing throughout. It labeled those opposed to Critical Race Theory as racist through journalistic innuendo, being certain to note races of people quoted only when they were White. The races of all other quotes in the article were omitted.

Meanwhile, they only mentioned Critical Race Theory once in a quote, completely ignoring the entire predicate for the record turnout that was supposed to be the lede in their story. Instead, they sidestepped it by addressing the proposed school policies as “protecting diversity” and “defending the most vulnerable” students in schools. It was a hyper-biased mess, even by NBC News standards.

Even the title of the article was loaded with propaganda. “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big,” it reads. Had the exact vote totals been reversed, they would not have called it a “bitterly divided election.” Instead, they would have noted that the city responded with monumental unity, which it did in this case. As for “anti-racism education,” they ignore the unambiguous fact that Critical Race Theory has been the predicate for unabashedly racist principles spreading across this nation such as “Black Supremacy” and “White Privilege.”

An accurate report by BizPacReview told the real story:

The winning candidates received nearly 70% of the vote, as Cameron Bryan received 68.47% against opponent Lynda Warner’s 31.53%, and Hannah Smith got 69.04% of the vote against opponent Ed Hernandez, who saw 30.96%, Southlake Style reported.

Smith, an attorney who clerked for Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, said in a statement that the election “was a referendum on those who put personal politics and divisive philosophies ahead of Carroll ISD students and families, and their common American heritage and Texas values.”

“The voters have come together in record-breaking numbers to restore unity,” Smith said. “By a landslide vote, they don’t want racially divisive critical race theory taught to their children or forced on their teachers. Voters agreed with my positive vision of our community and its future.”

The candidates were backed by the conservative Southlake Families PAC, according to NBC News. The PAC raised more than $200,000 and the candidates it backed for two city council seats and mayor also won by a similar clip.

The issue of racism took center stage last year when the school board introduced what NBC News described as “diversity and inclusion training.” The network characterized the winning candidates as “opponents of anti-racism education,” and further reported that Southlake is “a historically conservative city where about two-thirds of voters backed President Donald Trump last year.”

Even in that quote, BPR had to correct the NBC News fake news report by noting, “Southlake is primarily in Tarrant County, which voted for President Joe Biden by a slim margin.”

There is a real fear by the left that conservatives are finally waking up and becoming more active in local government. This may be true and Southlake may be the example, but we must not get complacent. Every race going forward is paramount.

YouTube, Spotify, and other Big Tech platforms are taking Freedom First Network down

It’s no secret we speak our minds and bring on guests who do the same. That’s one of the biggest reasons we put together the Freedom First Network in the first place. There are far too many news outlets, including so-called “conservative” media companies, who are so beholden to Big Tech that they temper their perspectives at best and outright coverup the truth at worst. Many, as you all know, will blatantly lie in order to maintain the narrative that supports the radical agenda taking over much of the United States.

We have had our YouTube channel taken down. Many of our shows have been suppressed or removed by Facebook and Twitter. Spotify banned one of our shows completely from their platform. Google hates us. We’ve even been censored by some of the smaller players like Medium, Transistor, and Captivate. But we stand behind our reporting and perspectives and we refuse to bow down to Big Tech tyranny for the sake of pageviews or video plays.

This isn’t the easiest road to travel, especially for a media company that is so new. We launched Freedom First Network in 2020 to fight against the very censorship that we’re seeing so widespread today. We have found great homes for our content on freer speech platforms like Rumble and we’re putting our best efforts forward into building our presence on Locals. Nevertheless, we cannot do it alone. We need help.

One of the things cofounders Jeff Dornik and JD Rucker agreed to from the start was to never be the pawns of companies that do not embrace our worldview. Finding advertisers and affiliates is easy; we receive requests by companies wanting to be pushed on our shows every day. But it’s important to us that we’re promoting companies, services, and products that are beneficial to maintaining a Freedom First stance in America. As a result, we do not take on sponsors easily. We would rather rely on our own products like Freedom First Coffee and the support of our wonderful viewers, listeners, and readers.

Those who want to support us and help keep the fight for America’s future moving forward can do so by donating through our Locals page. There, you can donate monthly or one-time. Some have told us to use Patreon or GoFundMe, but both of those platforms have demonstrated a hatred for free speech. Locals does not. They embrace it. We encourage everyone to join us on Locals, but donations are greatly appreciated as well. We do not have day jobs. Our fight for freedom is a full-time gig.

Please feel free to reach out to us through our contact form. It goes directly to our founders, so if you’re interested in getting involved, investing, sponsoring, or even bringing a show to our network, let us know. May God Bless the United States of America!

Share the truth













