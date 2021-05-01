Share the truth















There are times when doing this job that we hope a juicy story is accurate. Then, there are times like these when I truly hope it’s fake news. According to two reports from relatively trustworthy sources, a two-year-old who was part of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine child trials died and nobody reported it until now.

The primary source for the story was GreatGameIndia.com, a site I’d never heard of which gave me pause. But the site receives nearly half-a-million visitors per month and is referenced by other sources that I trust, so there’s no reason to doubt it. However, I was unable to independently verify the data.

With that said, the story was picked up by Natural News who generally highlights fringe yet factual stories. They are trustworthy enough for most in Big Tech to ban them, which is a badge of honor in my book. The information in the stories seems to jibe with what we’ve heard regarding the child trials of Covid vaccines. The fact that the story has not been picked up by mainstream media is no indicator that it’s not accurate as they have engaged in the practice of suppressing stories that go against the prescribed vaccine narratives.

According to the stories, a two-year-old enrolled in a Pfizer vaccine trial died six days after receiving the second shot. Here’s the story with a reiteration that we have not independently verified the information:

Two-year-old baby DIES during Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine experiments on children

Within six days of receiving a second injection of Pfizer’s experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, a two-year-old baby enrolled in the company’s clinical trials for children passed away, new reports indicate.

The ongoing trials include more than 10,000 children aging in range from five to 11 in one of the groups, and another 10,000 children as young as six months old in the other. These trials have been taking place since mid-March with the soon expectation that the jab will be “authorized” for use in children and babies.

Moderna is also running a similar series of clinical trials on children that it is calling “KidCOVE.” Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca are also both running their own respective clinical trials on children to get them jabbed at “warp speed.”

As reported in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the two-year-old girl received her second dose of Pfizer’s DNA-modifying mRNA injection on February 25. On March 1, she suffered some kind of serious adverse reaction. On March 3, she died. No further details were provided.

The VAERS report does indicate that the child had been hospitalized since February 14, which suggests she may have gotten sick from the first shot. Despite this, someone administered a second shot to the already sick and suffering child, which caused her to die.

To learn more about the wave of sickness and death affecting those who were jabbed for Chinese germs, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Parents who inject their children with vaccine poisons should be ashamed of themselves

Early in the week, it was also reported that Pfizer’s experimental gene therapy injection can cause brain damage and neurodegenerative disease.

A paper published in the journal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases explains the process by which these injections alter human DNA and cause the body to basically go haywire over time.

Despite all this, hordes of not-so-bright Americans are lining right up to get injected, believing that the vaccine will protect them against “catching” the Wuhan flu. They are also subjecting their children to it based on lies from Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and others who are aggressively pushing the jabs.

Michell Lynam, an anesthesiologist who calls herself “Dr. United States of America,” has been bragging all over Facebook about how she subjected her own children to the experimental shots. She enrolled her two teenage daughters in Pfizer’s clinical trial, and her six-year-old daughter in Moderna’s clinical trial.

Should anything happen to these poor kids, Lynam probably will not tell her Facebook followers about it. Lynam will probably also not report any potential injuries or deaths to VAERS.

The only reason the death of the two-year-old in the Pfizer trial is known about is because independent sleuths dug it out of VAERS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is certainly not going to report on it, and neither will the mainstream media.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also complicit, having recently lifted its recommended pause on J&J’s experimental injection, which causes deadly blood clots. Rather than ban the jab, the FDA is instead affixing a tiny warning label on the package that says the J&J injection comes with blood clot risks.

“I read this and wept,” wrote one commenter at Great Game India. “Children that age should NEVER be given any vaccines. Shame on the parents who allowed such a thing to happen.”

“Now, they are paying with broken hearts. How sad is that? These vaccines contain aluminum, mercury, and formaldehyde. Why on earth would anyone allow themselves to be injected with these poisons?”

Others offered similar sentiments of sadness and disgust that this mass genocide of humans under the guise of “public health” is even happening at all.

If the story is accurate, it’s being suppressed heavily. If it’s fake, we will correct it. In the meantime, let’s hope that parents aren’t stupid enough to let their two-year-olds anywhere near a Covid vaccine.

