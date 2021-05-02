Share the truth















Someone call the police (or de-escalation counselor if you live in a leftist city). There’s been an ideological murder.

An unidentified Black woman took to TikTok to respond to the virtue signaling and White privilege on display regularly by actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano. She pointed out facts and realities about the race war that’s being pushed so vehemently by the radical left, including Milano.

Her words resonated as the video is quickly going viral on social media. She wasn’t rude or ranting against Milano. She simply pointed out the underlying message of nearly everything the Cultural Marxists are pushing. She noted, for example, that the notion that voter laws such as the one in Georgia affect Black voters more is racist because it stipulates that Black voters are less capable of performing simple tasks associated with voting.

According to Wayne Dupree:

The left treats minorities, namely black folks, like absolute trash. And they do it in the name of “helping” them – that way they can actually get away with it.

According to the left, Black people can’t handle protesting on their own, so white liberals need to take over BLM. According to the left, Black people can’t figure out how to show a voter ID at a poll, so white liberals need to step in and “save” them.

It’s some of the most insulting stuff you’ve ever seen and it continues to give white liberals power and keep black Democrats in their “place.” All in the name of “solidarity.”

Listen to every word or read the transcript below the video:

It begins with a clip of Milano preaching on her show. “For those of us who are not Black men, imagine watching the news and seeing how people…”

The response was amazing. “Imaging being a Black man and being told by some White lady with a microphone that you and the criminal on TV are one in the same because you look alike.

“Imagine being told by society that White people can be all that that can be but you as a Black man, the content of your character is completely irrelevant; you are the color of your skin and that is all you will ever be.

“Imagine being told you can’t figure out how to vote because of the color of your skin. Socioeconomics affects everyone but apparently you’re not as smart as the poorest White person.

“Lady, I don’t want to hate you. I’m a 90s kid. I grew up with you so I know you’re very talented. I understand your heart is in the right place, but you are everything you preach against.

“You’re not helping. Your making things worse. You’re causing more division. You’re causing more fear.

“Statistically speaking I am more likely to be shot and killed by my Black, elderly neighbor across the street that the cop who patrols my neighborhood. Statistically speaking, homicide by cop is very rare, but people like you find power in fear so you keep on the front page news.

“You don’t have to be a white supremacist, you can be better.”

Boom 💥 Liberal race hustler @Alyssa_Milano gets schooled 👏🏾👏🏾pic.twitter.com/z1gjAeHM9K — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 2, 2021

It’s important to keep reminding the “woke,” self-appointed White Saviors of poor Black folks out there that their message is extraordinarily racist. This type of ideology massacre should be spread far and wide until more people wake up.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













