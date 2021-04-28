Share the truth















Although the national socialist media has done its level best to encourage mass murder over the past month. That hasn’t translated over to an emotional appeal for the stepping stones to gun confiscation.

There was a time in the not too distant past when the anti-liberty left would try to apply collective punishment to 330 Million innocent people for the crimes of a few. A time when each tragedy would add some bizarre form of emotional capital to force everyone to give up some more freedom and have the government infringe on their basic civil rights.

This was partially because many believed the lie that it’s “too easy” to obtain a gun in the United States.

Now with chaos on the and streets record gun sales that lie is evaporating. People are wondering if the left is lying about the ‘easy access to guns’, what else are they lying about?

Poll: Support for Stricter Gun Control Drops.

A recent poll from the Pew Research Center shows that polling for new restrictions on liberty are at lower levels than they were in 2019. Of course, Newsweek was astounded that the crimes of the insane didn’t automatically translate to calls for the restrictions in civil rights for everyone else.

Despite String of Mass Shootings, Fewer Americans Favor Stricter Gun Laws Today Than in 2019

The nonpartisan think tank found that just 53 percent of U.S. adults think gun laws should be stricter than they currently are—a 7-point drop from September 2019, when six in 10 Americans backed tougher firearm legislation.

Democrats are the most likely to say gun laws should be stricter than they are today. Eighty-one percent held that view in the most recent survey, a slight decline from 86 percent in 2019.

This falls in line with a Rasmussen survey that indicated that 64 percent of likely U.S. voters say “it’s not possible to completely prevent mass shootings,”

Comments from Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Chairman Alan Gottlieb further pointed out that:

Democrats as a whole actually make up the so-called ‘fringe’ of the electorate when it comes to guns and the Second Amendment. We have said it before, and will continue repeating it, Democrats have become the party of gun confiscation and prohibition, not just gun control. The farther Democrats drift toward an anti-freedom, anti-liberty agenda, the farther the party, and its leadership, move away from traditional American ideals.

It’s become so bad for the anti-freedom brigades of the authoritarian socialist left that they have been venting their anger at president * and expressing their despair in editorials: Gun control is a lost cause. Come despair with me.

Reducing violence without attacking the people’s common sense civil rights

As it’s always the case when the nation’s socialist left goes all authoritarian it does this ‘selectively’. People will often talk in broad terms about the threat to liberty and civil rights. But in reality, these threats will be directed at the left’s political opponents or rivals. Case in point, a report from ABC News: In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace. Just as some are more equal than others, it’s okay for some to have guns, just as long as they are of the proper political persuasion.

However, there are ways of reducing violence without attacking the people’s common sense civil rights, the first is just leaving people alone instead of incessantly harassing them with new laws and infringements on their liberty and civil rights.

1. Stop depriving the people of their common sense civil rights.

The numbers from the FBI show that there are more than 400 million guns in civilian hands. Other estimates from a few years ago – before the record-breaking sales – had this at 400 – 600 million guns. By the same token, a few years ago it was estimated that there were 120 to 140 million gun owners, running the numbers from polling and adults in the country.

It should be obvious that these numbers are much higher at present with all of the new gun owners. As well as existing people having to replace their firearms after all of those inadvertent boating accidents. As the saying goes, if over 140 million people with over 600 million guns were a problem, we would know about it.

Statistics show that the majority of gun owners are more law-abiding than the public in general. The logic behind this should be easy to understand, even for leftists. Generally speaking, being convicted of a crime means losing the right to possess or carry a firearm, this serves as a substantial incentive to abide by the law.

It was more than illustrative in the reaction to the Supreme Court will taking up a case challenging a New York law that a staff writer for Slate posed this as a choice between two ‘concrete options’:

Allow SCOTUS to knock down state and local restrictions on concealed public carry in the midst of endless mass shootings, or expand the court.

Showing that the anti-liberty left doesn’t even understand the concept of deterrence or the fact that more good guys and gals with guns are a good thing. That the enemies for freedom only have one solution for every problem, restrict everyone’s civil rights, even if it doesn’t work and endangers people

Mayor Bill de Blasio, (D) New York lamented:

“We have come so far to try and keep guns out of the hands of New Yorkers, particularly young people and the Supreme Court – it looks like they’re working overtime to put guns right back in those hands.”

Letting the mask drop a little bit, take note that he didn’t qualify that as criminals but only New Yorkers, signifying that he simply wants guns confiscated completely.

Once again we see that the left follows the axiom set out by engineer and writer Robert A. Heinlein:

“The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.”

Those references illustrate that the left falls into that first category in opting for control rather than liberty.

Anti-liberty leftists always like to claim that having guns in the hands of the innocent will result in “wild-West” shoot-outs. When in reality criminals don’t know who is armed and this prevents trouble instead of causing it, but somehow leftists can’t understand this basic logic.

2. Ban Massacre zones.

These are places based on the magical thinking of the authoritarian leftists that a mere sign or rule will stop a mass murderer bent on killing people. These are also known as “Gun Free” zones, but leftists never can quite understand the meaning of the quotes in that phraseology. They are that condition only when the innocent follow the rules. Criminals by definition do not, thus they are the only ones that carry the hardware and the reason they are called Massacre zones.

It is somewhat mind-boggling that the data shows that 94% of mass shootings take place in Massacre zones and yet leftists still insist on them. Most often they will simply deny reality or outright lie, claiming that there is no connection.

Basic logic proves them wrong. They can never answer the question of whether a criminal would prefer a place some may be armed or no one may be armed. The latter is the obvious answer, but that eviscerates the whole idea of massacre zones and liberty reform in general.

Most mass murderers meticulously plan out their attacks. So it only makes logical sense that they would avoid places where they would be stopped by a good guy or gal with a gun.

The anti-liberty left never fails to have their knee-jerk reaction to a tragedy in trying to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain. Taking away the liberty and civil rights of the innocent does nothing to keep anyone safe. It only makes things worse, far worse.

3. The authoritarian socialist media has to stop glorifying mass murderers.

Media contagion has been studied and researched for many years now. The AP piece on the most recent tragedy referred to the fact that it was “the latest in a spate of mass shootings after a relative lull during the pandemic.”

Consider the number of research papers and articles written on the phenomena:

While they have dialed it back as of late – perhaps they knew they were making it look too obvious – the sequence of shootings has shown they’ve had some ‘success’ at encouraging mass murder.

The media could directly control whether or not they influence follow-on attacks by simply minimizing the use of the killer’s name, image, and particulars. They could also forgo their morbid obsession with incessantly repeating the number of dead to encourage the next mass murderer to try to up the ante in a perverse competition. As we have repeatedly stated, the information can be available, it just doesn’t need to be blasted out in wall-to-wall coverage inspiring the next miscreant to attain infamy in the same manner.

4. Close the border/Stop rewarding criminals.

Colion Noir was interviewed on Tucker Carlson and they could not understand the quandary of rewarding criminality while trying to deprive the innocent of their common sense civil rights. The authoritarian socialists want to destroy local police departments, let in untold thousands of criminals and terrorists, release felons from jail while they confiscate guns from the innocent.

“[You are saying] that we should defund them or they shouldn’t be there. But then at the same time, you’re telling me I shouldn’t have a firearm to protect myself in the event that they are not there. So what would you have me do? Just be a victim,” he said.

“So at that point, it begs the question, what is the ultimate goal, and I think a lot of it really is in the word gun control, which is control. I think the overall goal is control.”

“You can control a population of people that don’t have the means to defend themselves.”

Authoritarian leftists tend to look at career criminals as victims of the system. Thus they have a two-fold reason to go easy on them. They can exploit the chaos they cause for further control schemes while they let them go because of ‘systemic racism’ or whatever is the buzzword of the minute.

The problem is that the principles of operant conditioning mean that if you reward a behavior, you will get more of it. Reward violence, and you will see more violence.

5. Stop denigrating local law enforcement.

One of the other points made during the Colion Noir interview on Tucker Carlson was that it didn’t make any sense that the authoritarian left would want to ‘defund the police’, given that most of their authoritarian dreams require law enforcement muscle to make them come true.

None of this makes logical sense in the short term, but the anti-freedom folks don’t think in the short term. Their eventual goal is to set up a national socialist security apparatus. However, they first have to knock down local law enforcement, the level that is the most accountable to the people.

This means that local law enforcement would be the most efficient at protecting the people. While enforcing the law in the fairest manner possible. Conversely, when they run down the local constabulary and decrease their budget, they won’t be as efficient and an increase in violence will be the result.

So, while it may seem to be pure insanity to confiscate guns, defund the police, and import criminals. It all makes perfect sense to the anti-liberty left as stepping-stones to a nationalized police force, accountable only to a national governing body.

The Bottom line – real solutions to violence instead of stepping stones to power.

Of course, it would never occur to the anti-liberty left to implement these common-sense measures to reduce violence simply because there would be nothing in it for them. Authoritarian socialists only have one goal and that is the attainment of power over the people.

If they actually cared about safety they would take steps to keep people safe and reduce violence as we have detailed. But we have seen with the case of Ma’Khia Bryant, the left is okay with violence if they can use it to advance their agenda. The reality is that they only care about ‘safety’ when it means they can eviscerate our civil liberties.

Conserving basic freedoms such as the common sense civil right of self-defense, banning massacre zones, halting media contagion, punishing criminality, and supporting local law enforcement would go a long way towards actually reducing violence and it wouldn’t deprive the people of their liberty. There should be no doubt that leftists would oppose these practical solutions for that very reason. For when it comes to prioritization of liberty or control, anti-liberty leftists will always favour control over liberty.

