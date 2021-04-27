Share the truth















There can be no doubt that the Drive-By Media are pure propagandists. “Orange Man Bad” was just the latest installment in the slander campaign against patriots by those who have mostly achieved little, built little, and hate those who actually work to build better lives. Their campaign began as early as Woodrow Wilson’s tenure, with early (1913) moves to concentrate power in DC through the income tax and in big banks with the Federal Reserve.

This profound opposition became obvious after the departure of Dwight Eisenhower. With each succeeding Republican, new language was employed. Ronald Reagan was demeaned as an “amiable dunce.” The Bushes proved themselves to be Swamp dwellers, but were similarly slimed, with W’s verbal malapropisms splattered all over the headlines. When that became passé, the vocal assault accelerated, causing rational observers to wonder how far the Left can go. (Hint, there is no limit!) Trump Derangement Syndrome led to an explosion of “racist,” “homophobic,” and similar slurs, attempting to paint patriotic Americans as evil.

Along the way, various “news” outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and others dropped any pretense of being purveyors of news. As Project Veritas has shown on multiple occasions, these entities are literally propagandists – Tovarishch Chlen Demokraticheskoy Partii (“Comrades of the Democratic Party”). This leaves us with a problem. How are concerned Americans to get their hands and eyes on the truth of what’s happening? I propose that there are several moves we can make immediately.

First, never use Google to search. It does two very evil things. First, it mines your searches to use them for saleable purposes. You become the product. Second, it rarely allows you to find anything by any conservative source. Breitbart News has been a frequent victim of their bias. Dr. Robert Epstein of the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology showed how Google manipulated its search results and messages with the effect of switching around six million votes from Trump to Biden. If you use Gmail, stop. Reagan.com is just one of many email providers available for you.

I know of two non-tracking and non-censoring search engines: DuckDuckGo, and StartPage. Both are excellent, and neither sends a single byte of data to the Masters of the Universe.

The next task is finding news. The gorilla in the room is Breitbart. It has two problems. The first is that, while it is generally a good source, it clearly pushes its product in the conservative direction. The second is that their website is formatted like a tabloid. If you want straight news, try Just the News or One America News Network. Newsmax and Fox are generally good, but neither sticks to straight news very well. The Epoch Times or the Wall Street Journal may also suit you. You may even have to search for what you want. News aggregators such as The Liberty Daily, Citizen Free Press, Populist Press, and Conservative Playlist may have what you’re looking for.

Once you leave pure news, you’ll be looking at commentary. If you want all sorts of viewpoints, RealClearPolitics is without peer. You’ll find the whole spectrum there, including the insane Left. You pick and choose. Of course, since you are reading this, you’ve stumbled into one of the three commentary sites I write for: American Thinker, Townhall, and NOQReport. There are lots of others, and as you follow hyperlinks in articles on those sites, you’ll discover more than you can possibly read. Particularly good ones are The Federalist, Reason Magazine, American Greatness, Daily Wire, and American Spectator. And while I’m on this list, two of the very best legal commentary sites are Res Ipsa Loquitur, the legal blog of Jonathan Turley, and the Volokh Conspiracy, hosted by Reason. They explain legal issues of public interest in language we can understand.

Understanding the issues of the day requires a good factual foundation. Such sites are the Manhattan Contrarian, Rational Ground, Foundation for Economic Education, Get the Facts Straight, Mises.org, Gatestone Institute, and the American Institute for Economic Research.

At this point, I must turn to the elephant in the room: COVID. Everywhere you turn you find people “following the CDC recommendations.” And we should note that the CDC is a political organization under a veneer of medical language. Its flip-flops are worse that a dying fish on deck. Its credibility is worse than the WHO. When we know that there have been zero superspreading events outdoors yet the CDC has just declared that children, who are minimally affected by COVID must wear masks at all times at summer camp, it’s clear that the CDC is not following the data. So we must look to outside experts who are willing to actually look at evidence.

Because COVID is spread by aerosol, we need the two best aerosol scientists: Linsey Marr (Twitter @LinseyMarr) and Jose’-Luis Jiminez (Twitter @jljcolorado). They deal with mechanisms. Epidemiologic data is found at Rational Ground, the Oxford University Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, and works by numerous individual researchers such as Carl Heneghan, Jay Bhattacharya, Scott Atlas, Michael Levitt, Sunetra Gupta, and Martin Kuldorff. I’ve linked long form interviews with them. You can look up their research. UnherdTV has excellent long discussions with them and others. And if you want a bit more, you can watch my YouTube channel, or my new Rumble channel.

By now you’ve seen a host of arrows pointing toward a number of very useful ways to get good information. This list just scratches the surface. As you continue, you’ll find that there are wonderful American patriots who are working to get the truth out on a number of subjects. You just have to steer clear of GooFaTwit. The MOTU will do all they can to keep you from the facts. Don’t let them.

Ted Noel MD posts on numerous social media sites as DoctorTed and @vidzette.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













