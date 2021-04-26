Share the truth















This may be California Governor Gavin Newsom’s #TimesUp moment. No, it’s not over a sex scandal. The voters of California have spoken and they want a recall election. This news comes from the Secretary of State who confirmed today that enough valid signatures were collected to force a recall election.

According to FoxLA:

This is only the second time in California history that a governor has been voted to be removed from office. It remains unclear when the election will be held. As of Monday, more than 1,495,709 verified voters signed the recall effort, meeting the minimum threshold to force a special recall election.

The next phase of the recall process is the 30-business day period in which voters may request county elections officials to remove their names from recall petitions. County elections officials must report any withdrawn signatures to the Secretary of State within ten business days of the end of the signature withdrawal period. The Secretary of State must then determine if the petition still has the requisite number of valid signatures to initiate a recall election.

This is the third recall effort against Newsom. The first two fell well short, but a combination of poor Covid-19 responses and scandals surrounding his personal privilege during lockdowns exacerbated the other mounting problems facing the Governor and his state.

“This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” Secretary Weber said in a statement. “A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn.”

Several Republican candidates, including Caitlyn Jenner and former candidate John Cox, have already declared they’re running against the Governor.

“Gavin Newsom will now be running against himself in the recall election. He created this recall because of his failed policies. Newsom has only one person to blame, and this is himself,” said Mike Netter, Co-Proponent of RecallGavin2020.

From here, a date will be set for the election. There will be two pertinent measures on the ballot. The first will ask if Newsom should be recalled. The second will list the candidates who can replace him. If more than 50% of voters mark affirmative on the first question, the highest vote-getter for the second question will be Governor.

Netter continued, “This has been a bipartisan effort, with more than 30 percent of the signatures gathered coming from Democrats and Declined to State Voters who are not registered with any political party, as well as registered Libertarians.”

There’s one more step to end the Newsom nightmare. Voters in California must affirm that he should be recalled and select the conservative candidate they trust the most to replace him.

