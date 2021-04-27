Share the truth















In a clear case of the mainstream narrative failing to translate into real-world perspectives, a strong majority of Black Americans believe their local police are doing a good job. This information comes from a recent CBS News/YouGov poll following the guilty verdict against former police officer Derek Chauvin.

According to the poll, 17% of Black people think their local police are doing a “very good” job while a whopping 53% believe their local police are doing a “somewhat good” job. Only 30% of Black Americans believe their local police are doing a very or somewhat bad job.

This runs contrary to the narrative coming out of the radical leftist circles who control most of mainstream media. By the reckoning of groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, all or most cops are bad and the American people support this notion. But their reckoning is clearly wrong on both counts. The vast majority of police officers in America have not received credible complaints of racism, police brutality, or inappropriate behavior unbecoming of a law enforcement officer.

This poll and others like it lend to the credibility of the notion that Black Americans feel very similarly to White Americans about police with only a 12% gap between them in their approval of local law enforcement’s job performance. It’s also interesting that CBS News/YouGov only highlighted White and Black respondents. What do Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, or other racial groups think? It’s likely very similar.

As for Hollywood, who spent a night during the Academy Awards generally lambasting law enforcement and praising the conviction of Chauvin, is also experiencing a disconnect with their audience. The Oscars on Sunday were the lowest rated in the history of the award. According to National File:

Despite the fact that that nationwide lockdowns and a pandemic have left Americans with more time to watch television, the 93rd Academy failed spectacularly, bringing in less than half the viewership of the previous years’ Oscars, which also set an all-time low viewership record.

Chadwick Boseman, the “Black Panther” actor who died in 2020 and was celebrated by leftists for his roles as powerful black characters in political films, also failed to receive any awards despite the fact that the Oscars rearranged the order of its award categories in a bid to celebrate a hoped-for Boseman Best Actor win.

The viewership of the Oscars has steadily declined in recent years due to the over-politicization of the ceremony, however, the event still drew in over 43 million viewers in 2014. By 2020, that number had plummeted nearly in half to 23 million.

Despite the sentiment coming from the general population, Black Lives Matter continues to press their Neo-Marxist agenda through intimidation and violence. They believe (or at least pretend to believe) they have a mandate based on the outpouring of support they’ve received since the video of George Floyd being killed was released last year. They garnered over 3,000,000 donations totaling nearly $100 million last year. This apparent mandate has prompted them to take their rhetoric to new levels.

According to LidBlog:

Reacting to the recent shooting of an armed black teenager in Columbus, Ohio, a group of BLM terrorists took to the streets to advocate the murder of police officers.

“We’re not gonna sit here and just sit around while you shoot and kills us and back to the suburbs. We’re sick…maybe it needs to be an eye for an eye,” one of the militant leftists said. “They shoot us. We shoot them! You shot us. We shoot you!”

Of course, the fact that another black teenager was saved from a brutal assault didn’t matter.

Here’s the video:

BLM activists call for assassinations of police in response to the Columbus shooting of an armed teenager. pic.twitter.com/U5TWhyI0iZ — Mr. James (@TheElefentGamer) April 22, 2021

In an ideal world, police officers would be able to spend most of their working time stopping and catching criminals. Today, BLM and other leftist groups want their attention elsewhere. But cops need to know most of us support them.

