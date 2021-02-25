Share the truth















There were two reasons for forming Black Lives Matter eight years ago. The public reason was to fight system racism in law enforcement that the founders believed caused both mass incarceration of young Black males as well as their deaths at the hands of cops. The private reason was to usher in a Neo-Marxist revolution in America.

The only thing that has changed with their private reasoning is that it has been made even more private. They’ve scrubbed their website of many socialist principles that pointed towards their true motivations while trying to scrub various videos from the internet of their founders proclaiming their Neo-Marxist ideology. As for the public reason, it has essentially disappeared other than its one effective purpose: fundraising.

In 2020, the international organization raised a whopping $90 million. By comparison, the NRA raised $23 million the year before. But BLM has never published their financial data until now, and in it lies some items that should not only concern Americans opposed to Neo-Marxism, but should also concern their donors. Of the money they’re claim to have spent, none of their tremendous 2020 haul went to programs designed to stop systemic racism in law enforcement.

Under $9 million went to administrative costs such as salaries. Credit should go where credit is due, so it should be noted that being under 10% for administrative and operating expenses is very good. They’ve saved $60 million which is also a positive development for such a young organization. But the other $22 million is very concerning.

It isn’t going towards their stated mission of keeping Black people out of jail and alive. Instead, it’s going to helping Black-owned businesses. On the surface, this seems like a positive as well, but when we consider the facts it’s all very sketchy.

First and foremost, their claim that much of that money went to local BLM chapters is contested by actual local BLM chapters. They’ve complained publicly on numerous occasions throughout 2020 and into this year that they’re not seeing the funds they would have expected from their parent organization. If it’s not going to them, then who are the other businesses that are getting the money?

This is where it gets concerning. It is difficult to find any information on BLM contributions to Black-owned businesses. It’s the type of thing that would be promoted by BLM and thoroughly amplified by local and even national press. A donation of a few thousand dollars to help a struggling local business would make the news, but we’re seeing nothing like that at all.

There isn’t enough public information available or data within their report that would allow us to make direct accusations, but it’s a practice among many political organizations to give money to “friendly” businesses. For example, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was caught funneling $2.8 million of her campaign’s funds to her husband’s failing business.

In the latest episode of NOQ Report, I talked about this in detail. I also had the pleasure of interview Second Amendment Foundation’s Glen Caroline as we discussed what Americans can do even under a Biden administration to protect our Second Amendment rights. It was a fascinating interview, our second with Caroline.

Finally, we discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Neither politicians nor mainstream media will hold BLM accountable. It’s up to American citizens to ask questions and follow the money, especially after their huge paydays. If not to fight systemic racism, how is the money being spent?

