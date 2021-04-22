Share the truth















Ali vs Frasier. Trump vs Biden. Lindell vs. Kimmel.

That last great battle hasn’t happened yet, at least not in person. But it will. Next week, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will go on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Wednesday to settle the differences they’ve had this week. It should be fun for the audience, who is lucky enough to all be receiving MyPillows to take home, as well as for those of us watching on television.

This will be the first episode of the show that I’ve ever seen. I’m probably not alone among conservatives who consider the disgraceful social justice talk show host to be anything but funny. It should be one of the most watched episodes of the year following the back-and-forth they’ve had.

Lindell has been in the process of launching FrankSpeech, his YouTube-Twitter hybrid that has been under attack since Monday. This has delayed the launch of the main content site, but Lindell’s videos are present there for now holding the space.

Kimmel jabbed at Lindell on his show, prompting a response from Lindell during his own live broadcast. The back and forth continued until their people talked and scheduled the interview. Here’s Kimmel’s announcement on his show last night. Be warned: He’s a smug little man who loves to take shots against people who love America.

You can watch JD’s interview with Lindell here. For complete transparency, Lindell’s company, MyPillow, is a sponsor of NOQ Report. Visitors can use promo code “NOQ” to receive up to 66% off their purchases.

FrankSpeech has been hit by multiple attacks from various countries ever since its initial attempted launch. Despite this, tens of millions of people tuned in to watch parts of his 48-hour “Frank-a-Thon” which featured prominent conservative guests discussing everything from free speech, voter fraud, and vacccines.

It may not behoove conservatives to listen to garbage late night shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, but with Mike Lindell on there next Wednesday, we should consider making an exception.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













