Share the truth















The death of a 16-year-old girl is tragic even when the killing is justified to protect others. But NBC News wants the latest death to be seen as an unnecessary act of unproved murder of a young Black girl by a White police officer based on the way they’re reporting it.

Ma’Khia Bryant had a knife. She was trying to stab someone with that knife. The police officer who shot and killed her decided that she must be stopped, and he did so with very little time as the knife in Bryant’s hand was already heading towards its intended victim. The officer was prepared, knowing from the 911 call that there was a girl with a knife trying to stab people. NBC News decided to deceptively edit all of that part out.

First, they went after the 911 call, omitting the extremely important part where the caller tells police there is someone at the address trying to stab people. According to Fox News:

A 911 caller alerted police that someone was “trying to stab us” before the fatal officer-involved shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who appeared to attack two other females with a knife on Tuesday.

Police released new information about the case on Wednesday, including two 911 calls, the body-worn camera footage of three officers who responded to the call and the identity of the officer who pulled the trigger.

The first 911 call came in at 4:32 p.m. The caller, who has not been identified by police, said amid a commotion in the background, “[indistinguishable]…trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma. Get here now.”

NBC News cut that part out.

In their report on the officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio, NBC Nightly News deceptively edited the 911 call to leave out the part where the caller says a girl was "trying to stab us." They also don't show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots. pic.twitter.com/r5uXD1qDb1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

For World News Tonight's part, ABC also shared the important part of the 911 call where the attempted stabbing was mentioned. They also stopped the video and highlighted the knife. pic.twitter.com/Ti9j4JNLaS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

While ABC and CBS highlighted the knife in the attacker's hand, this is how NBC highlighted it. On the ground. pic.twitter.com/5v9odEuOIj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

The reporting should be pretty straight forward. A girl waving around a knife at an altercation backs another person up onto the hood of a car and raises the knife at them. The police officer fires four shots, allowing the intended victim to escape. There should be no disagreement about the course of events that took place, but NBC News decided to leave it open to the interpretation of their viewers without giving them the full picture.

To make it all worse, they edited out the knife itself. One can argue that omission of the portion of the 911 call was just terrible journalism, but combined with minimizing the presence of the knife, barely showing an image of it on the ground for under one second, it’s clear they’re not reporting the news. They’re trying to form a racist narrative.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

NBC News deceptively edited police bodycam footage so their viewers wouldn’t see the knife in 15-year-old Ma’Kiyah Bryant’s hand moments before a Columbus officer shot her dead.

NBC also deceptively edited the 911 call to omit the part where the caller says a girl was “trying to stab us.” NBC anchor Lester Holt began the segment by showing a picture of a smiling Ma’Kiyah Bryant to make her look innocent. Omitting the fact that the teen was wielding a large knife and attempting to stab someone is willful deception.

Racial tensions have been high for over a year following the release of bodycam footage of George Floyd’s death. Ironically, the Columbus Police Department released this particular video within hours of the incident in hopes that it would let the world see it was clearly an appropriate use of force. So far, Black Lives Matter, Lebron James, and others have not been impressed, pushing for more riots.

NBC News is, by the very nature of their existence, a journalistic company that supposed to report the truth. But somewhere along the line they and others missed the memo.

Whoever produced and/or edited the report on NBC News did everything they could to downplay the fact that Ma’Khia Bryant was trying to stab and kill people. They desperately want the race war to heat up.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













