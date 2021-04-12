Share the truth















Who decides the sex of your child? Biology? Not anymore, if some people have their way. Did you know that there is a growing movement to give the choice of personal gender to children without input or prior consent from their parents? Check out these 2 quotes. The first quote from The American Mind:

A few minutes later, the doctor slinked out and waved goodbye without a word. On the way to the car, the boy told me what happened. “She talked to me about drugs and alcohol. And she told me when I have sex to use a condom.”

And finally, the kicker: “Then she asked me if I was comfortable with my gender.”

He thought the gender question was absurd and funny. But he was outraged about the condom question. “Mom, she told me to use birth control. Until I’m twenty-five! I’d be committing a mortal sin.” He’s so good. I don’t deserve him. I got angrier and angrier as we drove home. Here was this doctor my son had seen in person a total of five times in his life probing his most intimate secrets. Does the white coat magically melt away kids’ stranger danger and cause them to open up to middle-aged harridans holding clipboards? Guys, they really do want to separate you from your children and dictate their own agenda to them! It’s not just theoretical anymore. This time it’s personal.

I realized too late that I don’t know anything about our doctor, I don’t know her beliefs or her politics, because it never occurred to me that a pediatrician visit would become political.

Are you comfortable with doctors impressing their politics and ideas of gender reassignment on your 10-year old child? If so, then this next quote will not disturb you either. Its from The National Pulse’s article, “Biden’s HHS Pick Advocates Sex Changes For Kids.”

Most alarmingly, Dr. Levine has advocated for sex changes for pre-pubertal people, otherwise known as “children.”

A professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine, Levine has given lectures in various settings since at least 2012 on how to perform sex changes and gender conversion therapy on children.

According to Levine, children ought to be given the latitude to choose their own gender. Levine has advised adults to “try not to force them one way or other [sic]” and instead to follow the child’s lead.

I find this VERY concerning. In my view, gender reassignment surgery is an adult decision and not something a child should be making. Why? As they mature, they might regret the decision. Check out this quote from the Daily Mail:

‘Hundreds’ of transgender people who have transitioned want to un-do their surgery, a campaigner who decided to stop identifying as male has revealed. Charlie Evans, 28, from Newcastle, was born female but identified as male for almost ten years before deciding to identify as a woman again.

‘Hundreds’ of people have contacted her, including 30 in Newcastle alone, asking for guidance around detransitioning – the process of becoming the gender they were born – after she went public with her decision last year, she told Sky News.

‘I’m in communication with 19 and 20-year-olds who have had full gender reassignment surgery who wish they hadn’t, and their dysphoria hasn’t been relieved, they don’t feel better for it,’ Ms Evans said.

Medical ethicists tend to be against it as well. This is a quote from The NY Times:

Risky procedures, like gender transformation, require a greater depth of informed consent. Some pediatric ethicists argue that, based on our understanding of adolescent brain development, adolescents should never be asked to make independent decisions about life-altering medical treatments, such as refusal of life-sustaining treatment or participation in risky research.

General medical ethical principles for children and adolescents emphasize that the capacity for decision making increases, at different rates, with age, experience, cognitive development and emotional development. Ethicists often counsel that pediatricians and families should avoid making choices for children that they will be able to make for themselves as adults – such as genetic testing for adult onset conditions for which there is no ameliorating treatment available during childhood. So it would be inadvisable for parents to consent to gender transforming surgery a child wants, if the child does not have full decision making capacity.

What makes this issue so incendiary, I think, is that in many cases (not all) the very thought of children considering gender reassignment is not even their own. Indeed, some children have been victims to indoctrination efforts where an adult tells the child they are transgender until the child accepts it as truth and parrots the sentiments back to them. An example of this is in this video.

When I was researching how some people convince their kids that they are transgender (its a thing), I stumbled across a very fascinating article from The Daily Signal called – “I’m a Pediatrician. How Transgender Ideology Has Infiltrated My Field and Produced Large-Scale Child Abuse.” The author starts off this long insightful piece like this:

Transgender politics have taken Americans by surprise, and caught some lawmakers off guard. Just a few short years ago, not many could have imagined a high-profile showdown over transgender men and women’s access to single-sex bathrooms in North Carolina. But transgender ideology is not just infecting our laws. It is intruding into the lives of the most innocent among us—children—and with the apparent growing support of the professional medical community.

In the article, the author dropped several “truthbombs” that I had never heard before and I read a lot. These were a few of them:

Pediatric “gender clinics” are considered elite centers for affirming children who are distressed by their biological sex. This distressful condition, once dubbed gender identity disorder, was renamed “gender dysphoria” in 2013.

In 2014, there were 24 of these gender clinics, clustered chiefly along the east coast and in California. One year later, there were 40 across the nation.

With 215 pediatric residency programs now training future pediatricians in a transition-affirming protocol and treating gender-dysphoric children accordingly, gender clinics are bound to proliferate further.

(Indeed, they likely will since there is a financial benefit to the phenomenon.) The author then makes several bold statements supported by medical research studies that I would encourage you to read further. And they are:

Twin studies prove no one is born “trapped in the body of the wrong sex.” Gender identity is malleable, especially in young children. Puberty blockers for gender dysphoria have not been proven safe. There are no cases in the scientific literature of gender-dysphoric children discontinuing blockers. Cross-sex hormones are associated with dangerous health risks. Neuroscience shows that adolescents lack the adult capacity needed for risk assessment. There is no proof that affirmation prevents suicide in children. Transition-affirming protocol has not solved the problem of transgender suicide.

The author concludes with, “Bottom Line: Transition-Affirming Protocol Is Child Abuse.” Wow.

Some states recognize the risks (or perhaps outraged parents who saw what was happening in Oregon persuaded them) and have made steps to criminalize sex change operations for minors. Kansas made steps to do that very thing earlier this month. And at least 6 states were already leaning that way last year.

Without a doubt, the debate will rage on with some arguing its okay and others, its not okay. If you ask me, no one under 21 should be making that decision. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it. What do you think?

Additional resources:

