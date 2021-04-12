Share the truth















There have been zero reported instances of people being forced to go to Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill against their will. But judging by the City of Burbank’s reactions to the longstanding business’s desire to stay open, one would think owner Lucas Lepejian had gone door-to-door with a shotgun in hand to drive the people of Burbank to his bar where they would catch Covid-19.

Of course, chances are strong any such person would recover quickly if they even showed symptoms at all. That’s the narrative that’s buried within the fearmongering from the authoritarians who are using Covid-19 as the excuse to solidify authoritarian control. This is all about Big Government keeping the piece of the freedom pie they stole when we started “15 Days to Slow the Spread” over a year ago.

Lepejian has been arrested for a third time. His legal defense fund is here. A fence has been erected around his establishment to prevent them from committing the “crime” of serving food and beverages to hungry and thirsty people, a people who could once consider themselves free. Today, they are not. They are beholden to the City of Burbank and the State of California. At least that’s what the city and state want residents to believe.

From NBC Los Angeles:

The fence was erected around the business at 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd. to prevent the owners of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill from reopening with unsafe conditions due to a court-approved shutoff of electricity and a preliminary injunction granted Friday to prevent the restaurant from operating without a County Health Permit and City Conditional Use Permit, said Burbank police Lt. Derek Green.

The demonstrations have continued for several days, and crowds of dozens of demonstrators have strained police resources, especially during busy weekend nights, Green said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing the restaurant and there was some hope that tensions would have calmed down since indoor dining is opening up again in the county:

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge told Mark J. Geragos, on behalf of the Tinhorn Flats, that he was welcome to file a motion to modify the injunction ⁦@TinhornFlats⁩ The judge did not levy any sanctions against the restaurant owner https://t.co/RrTOO6PxdP — Mark Geragos 🇦🇲 (@markgeragos) April 10, 2021

Hope fell like a rock when Burbank Police took steps to secure the premises. It’s like a scene from an old WWII movie. The Nazis are there, guns in hand, to pass down judgment in the most draconian fashion allowable right now.

This is @BurbankCA appetizer – Twitter legal scholars said it was Portland but were wrong as usual. But then @BurbankPD built a wall around @TinhornFlats . Kind of ironic https://t.co/R7b2g84iWZ — Mark Geragos 🇦🇲 (@markgeragos) April 11, 2021

Other restaurants are open now that the lockdown orders have finally been lifted. But Tinhorn Flats committed the unthinkable crime of standing up for their constitutional rights and opposing a counterproductive lockdown that has been demonstrated time and again to be ineffective. This is about retribution. They are making an example of a business that stood up to their self-declared authoritarian powers.

This should make you angry. Very angry. It doesn’t matter if you live in Burbank or anywhere in California. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or Democrat, conservative or progressive. Tinhorn Flats did absolutely nothing wrong other than run counter to a destructive agenda. If anything, they are the heroes in this whole ordeal. They are the ones who fulfilled our duty as Americans to stand up to unconstitutional overreach by government.

The people who are saying are saying they should have just complied would have been the people defending England during the Revolutionary War. Cowardice is the greatest tool used by authoritarians like the City Council of Burbank. They rely on the fears of the citizens who put them in office in order to maintain their control over our lives. This is why it’s so important to them to destroy Tinhorn Flats. Anything less than complete annihilation will not suffice in their grand plan to establish that THEY control our lives, not us.

An excellent write-up at Conservative Treehouse tells us the timeline of events:

Tinhorn Flats is the oldest bar in Burbank. In March of 2020 they shut down in compliance with state guidelines. They reopened in November 2020, and when the second lockdown was announced their defiance began.

Burbank authorities first cited and fined Tinhorn Flats. Lucas refused to pay and stayed open. Burbank authorities cut their utilities. Lucas brought in generators and stayed open. Burbank authorities Red tagged his restaurant and locked the doors. Lucas cut the locks and reopened. Burbank authorities boarded up the doors and ‘red tagged’ again as unsafe. Lucas sawed off the boards and reopened his business. Burbank police then arrested Lucas. Lucas made bail and was released.

Regular protests then began to support Lucas. Burbank authorities came back and replaced the boards (thicker w/ security nails). Lucas sawed off those boards and reopened business. Burbank police then arrested Lucas the second time. Lucas made bail and was released. Burbank authorities again replaced the boards on the doors and added sand bags; (police later announced that anyone moving a sandbag would be arrested). Lucas removed the sandbags. Lucas was arrested, made bail and was released.

Today the city of Burbank installed fences around the property…. the battle continues.

Tinhorn Flats is every business in America and Lucas Lepejian is every American. The City of Burbank is telling all of us that totalitarian control is our near-future fate. If we do nothing, that fate is sealed and ready to be delivered.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit