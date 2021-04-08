Share the truth















<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the consistent themes among both the libertarian and conservative movements is having a limited small government. Over the past century, our federal government has gotten so large and powerful that it has direct impact in virtually ever aspect of our lives. Often times, when discussing the financial impact that it has on us, we are referring to the outrageous tax rates we have in the United States. However, one of the other areas is in regards to the value of the dollar.

Ever since the United States dollar was taken off of the gold standard, we’ve seen our government manipulate our currency to their benefit. The result? Devaluing our dollar. Our dollar today is worth $0.05 compared to the dollar of 1913. That means that $20 today is equivalent to $1 back then!

This has been accomplished through currency manipulation by the Fed, through a combination of multiple strategies being employed at the same time. The most obvious manipulation tactic is simply by printing more money, which has been happening consistently over the past several decades. During the COVID-19 “plandemic” of 2020, we saw the emergency stimulus packages funded simply by printing money out of thin air.

Another huge aspect that has led to the devaluing of the dollar is with debt. Banks use this strategy for their own financial benefit, but the result is getting more cash in circulation, which devalues the dollar even more. You would think that banks would be lending out the money that they have in reserves. Instead, they are essentially creating money to lend, which is inflating the dollar without governmental involvement.

This is “legal” theft of the American people. The money that we earned is losing its buying power every day that goes by due to the currency manipulation. You are literally losing money by saving. How backwards is that? This is all the result of these sinister tactics by the powers-that-be.

Clearly, there is concern when you have big government and big corporations manipulating our currency. How do we reign this in?

It doesn’t appear like we have a legal recourse right now, especially in light of the establishment political crowd in Washington DC clearly showing that they have no intention of fixing the situation. We cannot rely on the very people creating this mess to fix the problem.

One opportunity would be to transition off of fiat currency and head over to cryptocurrency. Obviously, this is not financial advice and you should do your own research. However, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to seem to provide an opportunity to get government out of our financial lives. Through decentralization, we can regain control and personal responsibility for ourselves… which is the whole point to the freedom and liberty that our Founding Fathers intended for America.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit