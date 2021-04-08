Share the truth















The death of a prominent media contributor for MSNBC and CNN has drawn questions from anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists following the revelation that she had taken at least one of the Covid-19 “vaccine” injections last month.

Midwin Charles was 47-years-old when her untimely death was reported earlier this week. The cause of her death has not been released. International Business Times reported that “An image circulating on social media has fueled an anti-vax conspiracy theory that Midwin Charles died from side effects suffered after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine last month.”

As noted in the comments of the article and on social media, it isn’t the image that is causing the concern but the fact that she did take at least one vaccine shot last month and told of her own concerns of having an allergic reaction. It is unknown whether she took subsequent shots in the weeks that led to her death. According to the story:

We decided to investigate the claims and started by combing through Charles Twitter timeline for tweets dated 1st March 2021 and found the tweet in which she announced her vaccination.

I have a death causing allergy to peanuts and wanted to have my Epi pen with me when I got vaccinated in case I went into anaphylaxis shock. Turns out my “insurance” wouldn’t cover it and it’s $387???? pic.twitter.com/HHgszPjuIj — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) March 1, 2021

Two days later, Charles responded to a user’s question about which vaccine she got, to say that she, like many others, had experienced mild side effects that had since subsided.

While it is true that Charles is among the 63 million vaccinated Americans and did receive the Pfizer vaccine on March 1, five weeks before her unexpected demise, there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine or its side effects contributed to her death.

Even though IBT was attempting to debunk the questions being asked about her death and the vaccine that she was administered, they only noted that there was no evidence. With no information being released about the cause of her passing, saying there’s no evidence of the vaccine contributing to her death is like saying there’s no evidence she died of natural causes. It’s a sidestepping statement that does not answer the question.

A Twitter user noted yesterday that her death was not prominently covered by the networks with which she worked.

“Rip Midwin Charles. Amazing how a prominent black defense attorney, not even 50 years old, who has appeared and given legal commentary on numerous networks, can die without any reporting from the media she worked with… Charles had recently taking the C19 vaccine. Be safe.”

Rip Midwin Charles, Amazing how a prominent black defense attorney, not even 50 years old, who has appeared and given legal commentary on numerous networks, can die without any reporting from the media she worked with… Charles had recently taking the C19 vaccine. Be safe. — LP+LP+➡️+LK+HP (@ThaSouth) April 7, 2021

Medical Kidnap noted that her social media habits had changed in recent weeks, suggesting the possibility that she was ill right around the time she would have likely taken a second dose of the vaccine.

She then retweeted a North Carolina professor talking about “black vax hesitancy.” An analysis of her tweet activity thereafter indicates that her health started deteriorating three weeks later.

Ms. Charles, 47, was always very active on Twitter. She averaged about 25 tweets per day since May 2009. Ms. Charles was even more active last month. She averaged 39 tweets/retweets per day from March 10 to March 20, according to Social Blade.

Those were (apparently) her last days of good health.

She tweeted only nine times on Sunday, March 21. Keep in mind, her second dose of experimental mRNA would have been due around March 21-22.

She tweeted four times on the 22nd, and 10 on the 23rd. She tweeted only once on March 24 and again once March 25. One tweet was deleted on March 26.

There was no further activity until Tuesday, April 6 when the family announced she died, 37 days after the first announced experimental shot.

This dramatic change in social media behavior suggests she was unable to tweet for over 12 days before passing away.

Perhaps she was hospitalized after the second shot. That or she died in late March after the second shot and the family is just now announcing it.

Some will say that with no tangible evidence that she took the second vaccine shot, the presence of side-effects, or a cause of death, that it would be unwise or even cruel to speculate. But the lack of coverage or explanation makes it valid to ask these serious questions, especially at a time when tens of millions of Americans are being pressured to get vaccinated.

We remain committed to reporting the truth whichever direction it may lead. But those who say Midwin Charles definitely didn’t die from the Covid vaccine are just as disingenuous as those who claim she definitely did.

