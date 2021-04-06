Share the truth















2020 and beyond are interesting times, that is for sure! COVID revealed a lot about everyone. From governors, pastors, policemen, to your neighbor and everyone in between was forced to reveal their worldview all because of the challenges of COVID. COVID as a virus isn’t incredibly unusual or particularly deadly (it is a real virus and people really did die and will continue to die from it; this was the common sense qualifier for those who lack character and only know how to virtue signal).

COVID as a culture has been incredibly unusual and has been quite deadly and will continue to be deadly as it enables and discovers tyrants in every area of life. These tyrants will eventually do or pave the way for other tyrants to do what tyrants always do and that is kill people. Tyranny always brings about death.

The culture of COVID has been and will continue to be a revealing agent in the hearts of men. As hot water reveals what is in the tea bag, so COVID has been the hot water for the hearts of men. What has been revealed has been mostly pretty terrible. We have found that our elected officials are mostly tyrants seeking to usurp the rights of man and invade the other areas of God delegated government. We have found that most business owners are terrified of tyrants and willing to submit to unreasonable and unscientific guidelines in order that they might avoid fines.

We have found that most churches are led by hirelings who would most gladly celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from home because they are afraid of death or worse, public backlash. We have found that many of our neighbors, the people you wave to and ask how their kids are doing, are tyrant sympathizers who are willing to invade your privacy through “contact tracing” just so they can get an “atta-boy” from Lord Fauci and his faithful followers.

Don’t get me wrong, it hasn’t been all bad. We have seen the faithful few stand with boldness for what is right. We have seen some step up and become noble lesser magistrates. We have even witnessed some pastors have the resolve necessary to go to jail for their belief in God’s word! What we need to understand is that COVID culture didn’t make anyone do these good or bad things, it simply revealed the character that was already in place. COVID culture revealed what we already theologically knew, the hearts of men are desperately wicked without Christ.

COVID culture has revealed many things two of these are Stockholm syndrome and how Hegelian Dialectic works in a culture. The first I want to investigate is Stockholm Syndrome.

Stockholm syndrome is a psychological disorder where hostages or abuse victims bond with their captors or abusers. Those who suffer from Stockholm syndrome form an attachment with their abusers in such a way where they often defend or even praise those who abused them. COVID culture has revealed this specifically in the republican world.

Many republicans or conservatives ascribed to the upholding of the Bill of Rights (Constitutional amendments 1-10). The Bill of Rights was violated repeatedly across our land, specifically the First Amendment. These violations caused some bemoaning that was generally met with submission to tyrants. As time has progressed since the initial “15 Days to Flatten the Curve” campaign parts and pieces of the First Amendment have been given back to the people (in some areas). In states where republicans held the executive office many conservatives heaped praise upon those who trampled the Bill of Rights.

Many governors have paraded themselves as great conservatives and liberty lovers because they are not as bad as “The Guy in California” or because they didn’t lock people up to die in nursing homes like the tyrant in chief of New York. This is incredibly flawed logic as we know that a tyrant is not the standard for how our elected officials are to act. We know that tyranny cannot be graded on a curve! If we are to grade tyranny on a curve we will be confronted with the dilemma of trying to figure out if Hitler was really a tyrant because he killed less people than Pol Pot. That would be an absolutely ridiculous discussion, but it is the type of thing that happens when you moving ethical goal posts!

Those who violated the Bill of Rights are tyrants, no matter what party they are in. For people to praise them for halfway correcting what they did is absurd! Actually, it is Stockholm syndrome. I have started to hear several rumblings of people saying that the reason they should vote for a certain candidate is because they did better than most when it came to the COVID issue concerning retention of liberty.

The hard truth is if we believe governors have the ability to take away our rights, then they are not rights they are privileges. If you believe they are rights and a governor or someone else takes them away or infringes upon them then that person is doing wrong and is a tyrant. We must break free of this strange delusion that we should praise those who broke their oath of office and violated our rights because they didn’t do it as bad as they could!

Hegelian Dialectic is a process where the thesis is challenged by an antithesis to create a synthesis. Perhaps I can gain some traction within your mind by saying the phrase, New Normal. Of course one of the biggest catchphrases to come out of the COVID culture is New Normal, you have heard it a million times, you heard it before they started reporting daily COVID deaths, and you probably loath the sound of it! The old normal that we had was the thesis (or we could call it the standard), the severe overreaction to the virus was the antithesis (or we could call it a radical agenda), and the new normal is the synthesis (the new standard).

In most places the insane standards and radical agenda have begun to relax, but as you have probably also noticed we haven’t gone back to the way things were. Where you once had a nice friendly conversation about the weather you now have awkward and nervous silence with 4 1/2 feet between you and the person in line at the grocery store. Where you once ran to the supermarket late at night to get the ingredient you forgot, you now remember that though there is no curfew, no store is open 24 hours anymore. Where you once enjoyed a friendly wave and a smile as you passed by someone in a small town, you now have people repulsed by your smile or have your countenance blotted out with a face diaper.

COVID culture showed us exactly how to enact mass change through Hegelian Dialectic. It is similar to a used car salesman who shoots you a price that is way too high just to make you feel like you’re getting the better end of the deal when you get the discount that is still higher than the value of the car. This is dangerous because these progressive compromises or synthesis erodes our values, culture, and liberty all while we think we are winning because the other side didn’t get all of their radical agenda.

What we need to understand is that the radical leftist’s goal isn’t to get their wish list of ideologies tomorrow, sure they would gladly take it if they could, but their goal is to get you to move from your principles and to “progress” the culture to be made in their godless image. How do we defeat Stockholm syndrome, Hegelian Dialectic, and ultimately COVID culture? By holding fast to our principles. Many of you will have to rediscover them or discover these principles for the first time, but if you want America to survive as a sovereign nation and not a globalist state it is time you stood up and stopped compromising with tyrants!

