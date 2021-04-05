Share the truth















On the surface of recent polls, Christianity may seem alive and well in the United States. They say around 65% of Americans identify as Christians. But digging a little deeper reveals that not all is as it seems. According to podcaster and author Natasha Crain, a mere 10% of the population actually understand or engages in a Biblical worldview.

Watch the show on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

Crain is a national speaker, author of three books with a fourth on the way, and blogger whose passion is to equip Christian parents to raise kids with an understanding of how to make a case for and defend their faith in an increasingly secular world. Whether you have young kids, teens, adult kids or grandkids, you’ll find resources here to better equip you for the challenges of discipleship today.

According to Crain, one of the challenges we face in this nation is spreading the Gospel faithfully and Biblically when there are so many professing Christians who are embracing a progressive, secular worldview. She is a kind person and therefore her stance on addressing the issue is far more patient and loving than mine would be, so it’s a good thing her books are coming out while I just rant on the podcast.

On the latest episode of the NOQ Report, I had an excellent conversation with Crain about these various challenges. I asked her if progressivism in the church is a threat to the nation.

“I would consider it a ‘confusion’ because you have a lot of people who are taking on the same label for themselves and saying ‘we’re Christian’ but it’s very confusing when they hold some very different beliefs than Christians have historically held,” she said.

Many of us have seen a growing “wokeness” in American churches. We’ve written about it many times here at NOQ Report as well as our brothers and sisters at Gatekeepers Online. Apostacy and heretical teachings have crept into modern day Christianity and led many to the false belief in ideas like Neo-Marxism, Critical Race Theory, and Bible-as-a-self-help-book mentality. We saw this on full display yesterday when “Reverend” Raphael Warnock posted his perspectives on Easter.

The problem is understandable when we realize many who claim to be Christians do not believe in a Biblical worldview.

Crain spelled this out with statistics. “About 65% of Americans will say that they are Christian, but if you actually do the research around what they believe, just asking them ‘do you believe in one sovereign God and do you believe that Jesus is God,’—basic truths that are taught in the Bible—researchers have found that only about 10% of Americans have a Biblical worldview.”

As long as a majority of professing Christians in America do not treat the Bible as the inerrant word of God, we will not be able to break through the many challenges we have as a nation.

