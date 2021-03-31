Share the truth















If you are reading this then chances are you know that the media is nothing more than the extension of the Left and their ideologies. They have lied over and over again to push the agenda of their leftist views upon us. They told us that the nation was falling apart under the Trump administration, while the stock market was hitting an all time high, wages were on the rise and joblessness was at an all time low. The thing is they never cared about the truth or the facts, all they cared about was their push towards a socialistic government even at the expense of the American people.

Many people may believe that they have ideals, but many times the truth of the matter is that those ideas have them. They have them so deeply that they will completely disregard facts and logic that is staring them directly in the face. The reason for this is because if their ideologies are wrong, then so is their belief system, and if that is wrong then their lives collapse. They must then promulgate lies upon lies to keep the idea alive, because if it dies, so does everything they have been working for. The media and the Left, but I repeat myself, knows this and is following Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels perfectly when he stated,

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

So breaking this down to an individual level is the easiest way for me to attempt to explain the importance of building your life on truth rather than lies. Facts for one are tools to be used, they are neutral and do not pick a side, whether that’s political or ideological. As Ben Shapiro states, “Facts don’t care about your feelings”.

They are foundational and irrefutable therefore when you base your argument upon them, it becomes solid and firm. The facts then become subject to your interpretation as to how they are going to be presented, if the facts are presented through the lens of objective reality they can not be refuted, solidifying your argument even further. I have found that the more you have to explain a simple fact the more you end up explaining it away or eroding it into a lie, distorted and weak. Rather, to keep something simple is the best way to present an absolute truth, because well, the truth is simple.

The problem with the media and the left is that they will outright lie to the pubic to push the agenda of their political leaders, or worse they will only present a small portion of the truth and then fill it with their opinions, or distort it using word play and other half truths to construct a narrative based in a world of lies. The snake in the Garden of Eden did this exact thing, the closer to the truth a lie is, the more likely people will fall for it. The media is extremely effective at it as well, they hold the air waves leading them have the largest grip on the population. When you have political puppets spewing the same nonsense the media is, it’s tough to combat. This holds especially true when a majority of the nation is too lazy to preform their own research on the topics.

There is a plus side though, the fact that the Left has distorted and twisted the facts into such an abomination makes their arguments weak and devolved, subject to the truth that Goebbles was so afraid of. The Left can’t protect the public from the truth for long, especially if we decide to share that truth. We need to really educate ourselves more than ever, instead of listening to the mainstream media, or anyone for that matter, take it upon yourself to read the laws, to get caught up on the history of this great nation.

The beautiful thing about arming yourself with the truth is that it will lead your arguments to be built with a solid unshakable foundation of stone. To achieve this you must be honest with yourself in where you could be wrong, steel man your adversaries ideologies and challenge them against what you believe to be true. Take every conversation you have with someone seriously, it is possible they may know something you do not, or they may even help you find the holes in your arguments that you need to fix. Maybe, just maybe, you will find that you were wrong and the idea you had needs to be discarded, but if what you say holds true, stand firm.

Once you have challenged your belief system enough, take your arguments into the world and challenge others on what they believe. Start sharing the truth with those closest to you, and if these people are honest with themselves, then the truth will reveal itself and the changing of a nation can truly start to begin. It’s up to us to carry this burden, to share the truth, and to change the hearts and minds of those living in a world shrouded in lies.

-The Shoe

