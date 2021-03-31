Share the truth















The majority of people we talk to on the NOQ Report are conservatives. We do not act like mainstream media and try to hide our biases, so it isn’t often we get to interview progressives. We broke from the norm on the latest episode to talk to Dr. Andy Lazris, a man who not only treats people with Covid-19 but writes about his experiences as well.

Watch this show on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

“I’ve typically voted Democratic,” he said. “I would call myself a liberal, a progressive. I am a libertarian-liberal; if you want to see the closest kind of liberal I am to would be someone like Bill Maher.”

Like Maher, Lazris expresses his perspectives regardless of whether they align with the “tribe” or not. His views on Covid-19 from both a medical and a psychological perspective are refreshing, reminding us that one does not have to be a conservative to appreciate the great damage the anti-scientific policies in America and around the world today are doing great harm.

“With this Covid thing I’ve moved away from my liberal friends and colleagues as any person can be because I don’t think what they’re doing is very liberal at all,” he said.

Hi most recent book, “The Geriatric Vengeance Club: In the Era of Covid,” is a fiction piece that is perfect for the world we live in today. It tells the story of Dr. Ben Polton and a small band of his elderly patients who defy those depriving them of their autonomy in a world that has gone mad in the era of COVID.

From a former NSA agent to a CIA operative called The Cat Lady, to a 103-year-old woman who likes to talk dirty, to a band of singers discovered by a music executive and who bring Ben on a whirlwind mask-free concert tour, Ben’s life is turned upside down. Along the way he finds love and purpose, never turning his back on the battle that has defined him.

As a primary care doctor, Lazris has taken care of over 500 people with Covid-19. His perspectives go against the leftist narrative and they shine through in the book.

“This book is a story about how one doctor who’s trying to help his patients through this epidemic and because how he verges a bit from the accepted norms of what I call in my book ‘Faucism,’ which is the doctrine of Fauci, you basically get attacked,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the face of progressive reasoning for a year now as it pertains to Covid-19. Politicians and journalists alike have heralded his guidance even when his guidance on one day contradicts guidance he had just given on a previous day. In many ways, Fauci has become a cult leader for those who knowingly or unwittingly worship through “Faucism.”

The more we learn about Covid-19 and the lockdowns prompted by its rise, the clearer it becomes that the accepted science is not necessarily the most accurate. By its very nature, science is about discovery and discourse through properly executed series of testing and analysis. Sadly, the theses have been tested and found wanting, but one wouldn’t know that when looking at guidance from Fauci or reporting by mainstream media.

The lockdowns are causing great harm. One can argue that the harm is a necessary evil, but we’re not even seeing that. Instead, any pushback against Faucism is met with suppression on Big Tech or banishment from media.

It’s a cult, folks. Those who worship through the “Doctrine of Fauci” are so dogmatic that breaking through with facts and figures has proven to be futile. Thankfully, experts like Dr. Andy Lazris are pushing against the grain for the sake of truth.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit