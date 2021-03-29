Share the truth















It has been revealed that shamed World Health Organization (WHO) investigator Peter Daszak actively colluded with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to author more than 25 “research” studies that paint the tyrannical regime in a positive light, including with regards to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Article by Ethan Huff at Natural News.

Daszak is a bought-and-paid-for CCP shill, it turns out, who has published all sorts of junk science papers over the years at the behest of his communist handlers. As long as the CCP was willing to foot the bill, Daszak was more than happy to publish whatever the regime told him to publish.

Daszak is also a financial contributor to the Democrat Party, having given donations to both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. The former, our nation’s alleged “president,” is another CCP asset and traitor who serves Chinese interests at the expense of American interests – hence why he has earned for himself nicknames like China Joe and Joe Xiden.

Numerous studies authored or co-authored by Daszak deal with mammal viromes, cross-species transmission of bat coronaviruses, and RNA viromes – you know, the types of things that, due to being tampered with by Chinese scientists, have plunged the world into a locked-down, mask-wearing hell.

These papers of Daszak’s were funded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, two entities that are control and funded by the CCP. The former actually describes itself as the “linchpin of China’s drive to explore and harness high technology and the natural sciences for the benefit of China and the world.”

Another study authored by Daszak, entitled “Fatal swine acute diarrhoea syndrome caused by an HKU2-related coronavirus of bat origin,” was funded by the National Key Research and Development Program of China, which reportedly functions within the CCP’s five-year plan.

The CCP’s State Key Research Program and Ministry of Science and Technology also funded another series of studies by Daszak that focus on the ACE2 receptor in SARS-like coronavirus, panda parasites, Filoviruses, and the Fugong virus.

Daszak, as we earlier reported also heads up an organization known as the EcoHealth Alliance that aggressively pushed the lie that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) came from bats rather than from a Chinese laboratory.

The real Chinese virus is the CCP

Daszak’s apparent purpose, and the only reason he is considered to be of value to the CCP, has been to assign natural or “unknown” phenomena to Chinese scientific experiments gone wrong. Some would say that these experiments were intentional as part of the CCP’s secret bioweapons programs.

Whatever the case may be, Daszak is a propagandist for the CCP, despite being paraded around on mainstream media networks as some kind of independent researcher who simply reports the facts.

Almost none of Daszak’s work is factual, it turns out. In fact, there is a good chance that none of it is, at least none that does not also contain a heavy dose of misinformation woven through it to keep investigators off the scent.

How Daszak sleeps at night is a mystery, unless of course his conscience is so seared that none of this phases him anymore. After all, he has been engaged in churning out fake science propaganda for many years now, and may even believe the lies he spins at this point.

“The global media has unquestioningly hosted Daszak, his Chinese Communist-aligned talking points, and failed to inform viewers and readers of his multiple conflicts of interest,” warns Natalie Winters of The National Pulse.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and the CCP’s continued denial of any responsibility for it can be found at Pandemic.news.

