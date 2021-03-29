Share the truth















A Telegram channel controlled by attorney Lin Wood announced last night that the controversial newcomer to South Carolina will run to be the state’s Republican Party Chairman. The former Georgia resident announced on Telegram in the beginning of February that South Carolina would be his new legal state of residence.

The channel, which has over 800,000 subscribers, has become a primary method of communication for Wood since being banned (as we were) on Twitter. He had made the move to Parler, but when the site and app were taken down temporarily, he moved most of his communications to Telegram. There, he dropped two posts last night:

Breaking:

Lin Wood just announced his run for the South Carolina State Republican Party Chairman!! #ThugArmyPatriots pic.twitter.com/dC3p3fm19z — 🇺🇸🎙Thug Army Patriots🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) March 29, 2021

Tomorrow, my new Fireside Chat (No. 17) with Clay Clark will be released. Many will hear some news about my plans for the first time when #17 is released.

You have been loyal to me. You have stood by my side despite the false and fierce attacks made against me. You have donated your money to #FightBack and offered my your prayers.

I asked you to get involved at the local level – “Live Local” – the phrase coined by my Telegram friend Jarrin Jackson.

I owe it to you, my followers, to tell you the news first. Here it is.

Wood has made news throughout his career, representing several high profile clients including exonerated Centennial Olympic Park bombing suspect Richard Jewell and the parents of JonBenét Ramsey. He made more national news in the aftermath of the 2020 election when he filed lawsuits in his previous state of Georgia challenging the presidential election results.

Controversy became part of his brand when he began calling on Republicans to not vote in the Georgia runoff elections for U.S. Senate. Claiming election fraud made votes moot, he urged Republicans to stay home. It is unknown what effect this had on the elections, but both Republican candidates lost their races.

Now, he wants to lead the South Carolina Republican Party. His Telegram announcements continued:

Several concerned South Carolina Republicans who are conservative Patriots approached me a few days ago to ask me if I just talked the talk or would I walk the walk.

They want to take back their Republican Party. They want to return the power to the people – the members of the party. They have endured enough Rino Republicanism in the present leadership of the South Carolina GOP. They are demanding change.

These good people asked me if I would run for Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party.

I said YES.

P.S. The games have already begun. The S.C Rino Republicans must have heard that I was running. Tactics similar to those which occurred in Fulton County, GA in November of 2020 are already being undertaken in South Carolina by the elites in leadership. Looks like I will have to wage a #FightBack campaign. Not my first rodeo.

Stay tuned for more.

“More” came quickly as he added another post to his Telegram group’s thread.

A compelling reason for my decision to run for Chair of the South Carolina Republican Party is that it is time for the leadership of the Party to recognize and appreciate the amazing Patriots stepping up to get involved in the party – this is NOT the time to take actions to exclude them.

Look at what happened in Horry County this weekend:

The current Chair, Drew McKissick, brought in a 25-year old “state representative”, appointed by the state executive director, removed the person in charge in the county, and took over. This “representative” took all of the master thumb drives from today’s data entry as volunteers were working.

What jurisdiction does the state have in Horry County ReOrg elections? This is completely outside of the scope of state leadership – counties run their counties. Interference by the state has no place in this county process.

The only reasonable explanation for this intrusion is that Horry County had major numbers of MAGA Republicans coming out to ReOrg. The old leadership of the “cabal” is fearful of losing the power they have maintained for years because concerned citizens are now ready to play an active and significant role in what the GOP does.

Sound familiar?

I am no fan of government corruption. Check my record.

I am no fan of rule breakers as I believe strongly in the rule of law. Check my record.

I detest shady back room deals as I support shining light on darkness. Check my record.

I want to help my new neighbors in South Carolina return the Republican Party back to The People.

The People have ALL the power – not the elite cabal of the old guard leadership.

The People of the South Carolina Republican Party will bring INTEGRITY back to the party and to the government.

I trust We The People. It will be my privilege to work for The People as they pursue their goals.

Will South Carolina Republicans support Lin Wood in his quest to lead the party in their state? It’s hard to tell now, but he has name recognition going for him. His passion may be the thing that drives Republicans to his corner.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit