It’s happened again. Just like clockwork, soon after the authoritarian socialist media exploited someone else’s pain for its political gain it inspired another tragedy. A pattern is all too familiar to everyone. This should be obvious to the leftist media, but they continue the practice, it’s time we held them responsible.

Last Monday, the first real attack last of this type in over a year took place, shocking everyone. However, the media sprang into action making sure the murderer’s name and image were known to all far and wide. Along with his life story and proclivities, an instant anti-hero in the spotlight to be envied by every miscreant wanting infamy, willing to do anything to get it.

We don’t know of the true motivations of the mass murderer this week, but we do know that criminals of this kind are inspired by others who take the same route of evil. Right now, the question before us should be whether we hold the authoritarian socialist media responsible for actions in failing minimizing Media Contagion.

The obvious pattern of leftist media exploiting mass murder inspiring more even more tragedy

This should be easy to understand for anyone who has watched the news the past week or so. Consider what happened just after the Atlanta spa shootings. The authoritarian socialist media immediately shifted into overdrive in phase one of covering the story. This was the information gathering phase with the killer’s name and image soon being broadcast far and wide for all to see.

Then the coverage shifted to phase two, the political exploitation portion of the program. This is where the authoritarians decided amongst themselves how best they can use the story, howbeit for liberty control or their new hobby horse, smearing half the country as racists.

We’ve all seen the media do this in years past, with the same tragic results. One mass murderer inspires another resulting in a chain of multiple massacres. Each inspired by the previous tragedy and wall-to-wall media coverage.

The media contagion is one of tragedy, leftist media exploitation followed by more tragedy in an unending pattern. This pattern should be obvious to everyone, especially the authoritarian media, the purveyors of the practice, and yet they pretend to not understand what they are doing, why?

What is Media Contagion?

Before we can understand how the authoritarian socialist media is to blame for Media Contagion and cynically exploiting other people’s pain for its political gain. We need to understand the phenomena itself.

There have been many studies and articles on the effect, but the one only needs to look at the past week or previous patterns to see it at work.

How the media inspires mass shooters [Mother Jones]

Since the 1980s, forensic investigators have found examples of mass killers emulating their most famous predecessors. Now, there is growing evidence that the copycat problem is far more serious than is generally understood. Ever since the 1999 massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been studying what motivates people to carry out these crimes. Earlier this year, I met with supervisory special agent Andre Simons, who until recently led a team of agents and psychology experts who assist local authorities in heading off violent attacks around the country, using a strategy known as threat assessment. Since 2012, according to Simons, the FBI’s unit has taken on more than 400 cases—and has found evidence of the copycat effect rippling through many of them.

“Media Contagion” Is Factor in Mass Shootings, Study Says

Psychologist calls on media to withhold shooters’ names DENVER — People who commit mass shootings in America tend to share three traits: rampant depression, social isolation and pathological narcissism, according to a paper presented at the American Psychological Association’s annual convention that calls on the media to deny such shooters the fame they seek.

Social Media During the School Shooting Contagion Period

Towers et al. examined mass shootings (i.e., shootings in which there are three or more victims) and school shootings (i.e., shootings carried out on school property during school hours) separately and found that school shooting incidents between 1998 and 2013 were associated with an average increase of 0.22 new incidents for an average of 13 days following the incident. Towers et al. proposed that media coverage facilitates the contagion effect and is the process by which prospective shooters develop the inspiration, identities, and knowledge that lead to copycat events (e.g., Abrutyn and Mueller 2014; Langman 2018). While previous research has examined media coverage of school shootings or mass shootings (e.g., Schildkraut and Muschert 2014), more research is needed to investigate the role of media coverage during the specific 2-week contagion period. The purpose of the present research was to analyze the temporal changes of themes that emerge in social media during the 2-week contagion period and to assess relationships between themes that may ultimately facilitate the contagion effect.

What can be done about the leftist media inspiring mass murder?

The obvious answer to addressing the severe problem of media contagion is to simply deny the perpetrator any notoriety for its infamous crimes. As suggested:

1. Do not name the perpetrator.

2. Do not use photos or likenesses of the perpetrator.

3. Stop using the names, photos, or likenesses of past perpetrators.

4. Report everything else about these crimes in as much detail as desired.

Depriving the previous miscreant of any notoriety will discourage the next mass murder in the tragedy chain. This is not to assert censorship by any means, this information can and will be available for those willing to search for it. But there is no point in broadcasting this information 24/7 in a crass outreach for ratings and for purely political reasons.

Others have noted this phenomenon and are bringing up the same issues:

We know that when a story names a shooter, his influence is amplified. We know that when his race, gender and other personal characteristics are detailed, those who see themselves as similar to him are far more likely to feel a sense of permission to follow suit. We know details of the crime act as a virtual workshop for would-be acolytes. And for heaven’s sake, when body counts are not only reported but even compared to previous perpetrators, you incite a hideous competition. It’s time our media leaders wake up to the fact that they are not just reporting these crimes. Depending on how they report them, they are accomplices in them.

The bottom line: Why is the leftist media ignoring the problem?

The answer should be just as obvious as the pattern we are seeing with leftist media contagion. The authoritarian socialist media and the left [But we repeat ourselves] have a personal stake in ‘not’ seeing the obvious pattern here. The folks who portray themselves as the all-knowing purveyors of all the information known to mankind, just happen to miss a great deal of study on their own industry.

Were they to see what is obvious to everyone else, they would have to turn the cameras on themselves and demand answers as to the questions they always demand of others. They revel in their little demonization game, depending on the target of the moment – except when it’s themselves.

If they wanted to save lives as they claim, they would look at the obvious pattern and studies of their industry and take the basic recommendations to heart. But that would deprive them of the power of exploiting the next tragedy they are working overtime to create. They wouldn’t be able to use this series of crises to deprive the people of their liberty and civil rights, they cannot abide by this. That is why they refuse to see the obvious pattern in what they are doing.

