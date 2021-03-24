Share the truth















Thankfully under the leadership of President Donald Trump, many Americans have turned their back on the Democrat Party and come over to the Right, joining the Republican Party. The consistent theme is that the Democrats are not the same party that we used to know. They are not the party of oppression, authoritarianism and intersectionality.

Most people fleeing the Dem Party are those that simply want freedom, and usually that has to do with freedom of speech, the right to bear arms and getting the government out of our businesses. Unfortunately for the GOP, this has created a “Texas” effect, where Californians are fleeing their oppressive state for greener pastures in the state of Texas, yet they are also bringing their Leftist baggage along with them. This has turned this formerly Republican stronghold into an almost purple state.

The same thing is happening within the Republican Party. Because the Democrat Party is a very secularized platform which turns its back on God, many of those coming over to the GOP are also turning their back upon God. Yes, they want the principles that we offer, all while not acknowledging the One who created those principles. This has allowed many of these new Republicans to pick and choose which principles they want to believe in… which leads to compromise in many different areas, including in the morality of those who claim to be conservatives.

Just as the Left continually redefines words to fit their narrative, we are seeing a redefinition of “conservative” into meaning “libertarian.” The majority of the visible leaders of the Republican Party are not conservative, but libertarian. This is taking the GOP into yet another atheistic party alternative to the Dems.

The reason why America became as great as it was, ultimately being the greatest nation on the face of the earth, was simply because we submitted to the common faith in God across the board. Our Founding Fathers established America as a Christian nation, giving us the freedom to worship God without restriction from the government. Unfortunately, America has turned her back against God… and, as we can clearly see, that is not limited to the Democrat Party.

If we want to save America, we are going to have to collectively repent for the sins of our nation. We are going to have to bring back Christian leadership to the Republican Party. We can always partner with the libertarians in areas that we agree, but we cannot submit to their leadership in areas that go against Biblical principles that conservatives hold dear to.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit