The land of the free and the home of the brave has become the land of misleading media reports and authoritarian policies ever since COVID-19 fearmongering became the driving force behind everything. Some would argue it has always been this way as incremental propaganda and creeping Marxism inched us towards the place we are today.

What makes it worse is seeing other nations that are supposedly less free coming out with information the people need to hear. This is information that doesn’t seem to make it to American ears except for those who are looking at alternative news sources because mainstream media refuses to report on it. Case-in-point: Canadian scientists who are now questioning the efficacy of lockdowns when comparing the fatality numbers of the side effects.

Forcing people to stay at home rather than allowing them to live normal lives is responsible for all the “excess deaths” in Canada that the medical and political establishments are blaming on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

This is according to a leading Canadian national statistics agency, which released a report indicating that the government’s response to the Chinese virus – not the virus itself – is what is killing more people this year compared to previous years.

Describing these deaths as “indirect consequences of the pandemic,” Stats Canada revealed that “delayed medical procedures” and “increased substance use” due to the lockdowns are both responsible for the death spike being seen all across the country.

“In the early months of the pandemic, the weekly number of excess deaths and deaths caused by COVID-19 were closely aligned and mostly affected older populations, suggesting that COVID-19 itself was driving excess mortality in Canada,” the group says.

“However, more recently, the number of excess deaths has been higher than the number of deaths due to COVID-19, and these deaths are affecting younger populations, suggesting that other factors, including possible indirect impacts of the pandemic, are now at play.”

Stats Canada estimates that in 2020, there were an estimated 296,373 deaths in Canada. This number is 13,798 deaths above and beyond what “experts” would have expected had there not been an alleged “pandemic.”

“This is about 5% more deaths than expected in that period,” the report explains.

At the same time, there was a spike all last year in overdose deaths, for instance. Drug users who otherwise would have been involved in substance abuse treatment programs were no longer able to attend their meetings, resulting in unabated drug use that killed many of them.

This isn’t just a recent development. Last year in Australia, hundreds of doctors called on the government to lift lockdowns by citing the side-effects as being too great to justify the questionable efficacy of locking down the nation.

Doctor Eamonn Mathieson was one of 500 doctors who signed the letter, and he told Sunrise this morning he believed the lockdown had caused “a massive collateral damage in health and mental health”.

“There (is) a growing number of doctors who are gravely concerned about the impact of this lockdowns and we are calling for them to cease.

“We believe that they are disproportionate and unscientific. We have the evidence to back this up and we will be presenting at on our new website and calling for more doctors to join us.”

In the United States, the best source of information regarding spikes in drug overdoses isn’t the CDC or any other federal agencies. We have to turn to compilations of reports from ambulance services to get a glimpse at what’s happening. Last year, even in the early months of the lockdown we saw double-digit percentage increases. This is one of the clearest indicators of the detrimental effects associated with a locked down society.

Another of the best indicators is, unfortunately, also being obscured. It’s telling that CDC data on suicides have not been updated since 2019. Traditionally the reports are put out within a month or two of year’s end. The reason is because the data is not hard to collect. All of it is systematically input into common databases by states and accessible to the CDC. It’s a matter of taking the data and making graphs, then publishing them on their website. A junior IT person could do it in hours. Yet their website as well as others have conspicuously remained stagnant with no updates since early 2019.

The reason why is obvious. As highlighted by FEE:

Billions of people across the globe continue to live under COVID-19 lockdowns or heavily-restricted life. And for almost all of us, life amid the pandemic in 2020 was an isolating and difficult year. Yet doctors are warning that children in particular are experiencing grave mental health consequences as a result of the lockdowns—leading to an “international epidemic” of child suicide.

The Associated Press interviewed Dr. David Greenhorn on the subject, who works in the emergency department at England’s Bradford Royal Infirmary. The number of mental health crises he has seen, such as suicide attempts, has gone from a couple per week pre-pandemic to now several per day.

“This is an international epidemic, and we are not recognizing it,” Greenhorn said. “In an 8-year-old’s life, a year is a really, really, really long time. They are fed up. They can’t see an end to it.”

Dr. Richard Delorme heads the psychiatric department at one of the largest children’s hospitals in France, and he offered a similar warning to the AP.

Delorme pointed out that it is clearly COVID restrictions and lockdowns taking this toll on children that end up in his hospital: “What they tell you about is a chaotic world, of ‘Yes, I’m not doing my activities any more,’ ‘I’m no longer doing my music,’ ‘Going to school is hard in the mornings,’ ‘I am having difficulty waking up,’ ‘I am fed up with the mask.’”

Analyses and recommendations regarding the dangers of lockdowns are flowing from many nations, including Brazil, Sweden, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and Israel. Even in nations where the lockdowns are not being generally questioned, there are discussions between scientists that are allowed to make the news to keep their people informed.

That’s not the case in the United States. In fact, there’s a concerted effort to prevent all forms of debates about what the science is actually saying. Big Tech is censoring it. Mainstream media is ignoring it. Even academia, the self-proclaimed arbiters-of-knowledge, are actively working to suppress all dissention against the prescribed draconian narrative.

This is not a matter of differing opinions. This is a conspiracy with members of the U.S. government as ringleaders. And it’s not new; even when President Trump was in the Oval Office there were members of his administration and leaders in multiple departments who were working against his anti-lockdown stance. They latched onto his original “15 Days to Slow the Spread” and expanded it into the perpetual hell many of us are experiencing today. They continue to cover up the truth and prevent any information about lockdown side effects from seeing the light of day.

The reasons are more complicated than just “saving face.” We can argue that government employees would be fired, possibly even charged with crimes, if they revealed just how bad the side-effects of lockdowns really are. They know the truth and refuse to reveal it, but it’s not just for the sake of job security. Many in the Trump administration and the vast majority in the Biden administration are all-in for “The Great Reset,” and the pandemic is the perfect vehicle through which to advance that agenda.

I talked about this and other topics on the latest episode of NOQ Report.

Americans should be made aware of the death toll associated with lockdowns through destitution, clinical depression, drug overdoses, suicides, delayed non-Covid treatments, and other side effects. Other nations are being transparent. Why not the U.S.?

