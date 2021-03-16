Share the truth















Aligning with the call among globalist leaders for a “Great Reset” in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis makes the case for a “new world order” in a book to be published Tuesday.

That world, he explains in “God and the World to Come,” is characterized by a shift from financial speculation, fossil fuels and military build-up to a green economy based on inclusiveness, reports Breitbart News.

The book is a lengthy Q&A with Italian journalist Domenico Agasso.

After the coronavirus pandemic, he said in an excerpt of the book released by the Vatican, “no one today can afford to rest easy.”

“The world will never be the same again. But it is precisely within this calamity that we must grasp those signs which may prove to be the cornerstones of reconstruction,” he said.

“Let us all keep in mind that there is something worse than this crisis: the drama of wasting it,” Francis stated. “We cannot emerge from a crisis the same as before: we either come out better or we come out worse.”

The pope said justice can be healed “by building a new world order based on solidarity, studying innovative methods to eradicate bullying, poverty and corruption,” with “all working together, each for their own part, without delegating and passing the buck.”

He said the world can no longer “blithely accept inequalities and disruptions to the environment.”

“The path to humanity’s salvation passes through the creation of a new model of development, which unquestionably focuses on coexistence among peoples in harmony with Creation,” he said.

Frances said the “dominant speculative mentality” of the global financial system must be reestablished with a “soul” to reduce the gap between those who have access to credit and those who do not.

“It is time to remove social injustice and marginalization,” he said. “If we seize the current trial as an opportunity, we can prepare for tomorrow under the banner of human fraternity, to which there is no alternative, because without an overall vision there will be no future for anyone.”

The pope said it’s “no longer tolerable to continue to manufacture and traffic in arms, expending huge amounts of capital which should be used to treat people and save lives.”

“Against this planetary discord that is nipping the future of humanity in the bud, we need political action that is the fruit of international harmony,” he said.

Frances called for an end to “short-sighted nationalism” and other forms of “political selfishness.”

‘Magic theories’

In his third encyclical, in 2020, the pope declared the coronavirus pandemic proved that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and the world needs new systems that promote equality and unity.

Francis asserted it should be clear that it is not enough to “refine” existing systems.

He charged that the “perverse” global economic system keeps the poor on the margins while enriching the few.

He opposes a right to property for individuals, contending a “social purpose” and common good must come from sharing the Earth’s resources.

In November 2018, as WND reported, progressive filmmaker Michael Moore claimed Francis told him capitalism is a sin and urged Moore to continue making his left-leaning documentaries.

