The last year has made me very disappointed in most conservative news outlets. It actually started in 2019 during the first impeachment debacle when Big Tech declared that Eric Ciaramella was the new Dark Lord from Harry Potter, “He Who Must Not Be Named.” To my surprise, the vast majority of right-leaning sites stopped mentioning him. It happened again with “voter fraud” and is still happening today. Now, Big Tech is stifling all conversations about the Covid vaccines.

We’re proud to continue to talk about, well, anything we want. We’ve been suppressed, censored, suspended, and banned on Big Tech “platforms” and yes, it has hurt our site traffic. But what’s the point of having visitors to our site if we’re disavowing both freedom of speech and freedom of the press? Some will rightly point out that those are protections from government oppression and not the whims of private companies. But the protections Big Tech enjoys combined with the influence they have over government validate my choice to speak freely even if they kick us off. This is, for now, still America.

The latest push by Big Tech to control the narrative in an effort to advance the radical leftist agenda has Facebook adopting an old YouTube tactic of putting disclaimers on all posts about vaccines. They were perfectly fine letting anti-vaxxers spout off about other vaccines, but now that there are many of us, including me, who don’t identify as anti-vaxxers but who are asking serious questions about the efficacy and safety of the Covid vaccines, suddenly Big Tech wants to quash the conversation.

We mustn’t let that happen. They may be in control of what is said on their “platforms” but that doesn’t mean we need to self-censor. If they hit us for it, so be it. If there’s one thing we’ve learned since the 2020 election, it’s that ALL conservatives and Christians—plus anyone who values freedom regardless of their political or religious leanings—should be putting less and less stock into their Big Tech profiles and transition quickly to greener pastures. It behooves us to leave Big Tech. Many already have. Some did it quickly. Others waited to get banned. We’re in the latter category. We’ll keep talking about vaccines and voter fraud and climate change and whatever else they think is “against communist (sorry, ‘community’) standards.”

Now is not the time for complacency or feckless behavior. We are under attack as a conservative movement. More importantly, we are under attack as a nation. Bold action is required, and at the very least that means speaking our minds without fear of what Big Tech is going to do to us. We have to adopt a mindset that if our ideas are not allowed, then clearly we are not wanted. Holding on for the sake of some perceived reach on Big Tech platforms is acceptance of their dominance over our society.

If you’re ready to talk about the things you find important, there are a few ways to go about it. First, make sure you’re on platforms that offer “freer” speech. To varying degrees, alternative platforms offer safety from censors. None are absolute, nor should they be. As I’ve often noted, “free speech” on social media platforms does not mean you can post a picture of your ex-girlfriend with her address and the location of her spare key. We need limits within the rule of law. Here are the platforms I’m currently on that offer me safer haven from Big Tech censors:

If you combine all of my followers on all of these networks, it doesn’t come close to the number of followers I have on Twitter. And I don’t care. I’ve been told by friends to take it easy on Twitter or I may lose my account. If it happens, it happens. In fact, I know that at some point it WILL happen just as it happened to the NOQ Report Twitter account.

Once you’ve made the decision to speak boldly regardless of repercussions, you’re going to need to find the sources of good information to discuss. That used to be Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, but they are suppressing far too much now. I prefer to get news from the conservative aggregators like The Liberty Daily, Conservative Playlist, 63Red, Populist Press, and Uncanceled News.

On this episode of NOQ Report, I went on a mini-rant about why we need to speak our minds and ask questions about vaccines. I also discussed Burbank’s draconian efforts against Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, how Biden’s border crisis is bigger than we even know, and why the upcoming tax hikes really suck.

We cannot appease the woke mob. If you’re conservative, they’re going to come for you. If they don’t, you’re not trying hard enough. Try harder and speak the truth even if it’s risky. It’s our republic if we can keep it.

