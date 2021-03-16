Share the truth















March 16, 2020 is the day in which President Donald Trump largely caved to the demonic forces surrounding him. Anthony Fauci had just lied to Congress about his views on COVID-19. And the administrative state was listening to pandemic models created by modelers who believed that we only have 9 years left to live because of global warming.

Overnight, the Branch Covidians became the largest religious group in the United States. They consisted of atheists, environmentalists, communists, Democrats, Republicans, and even church goers. They had their own pope, Anthony Fauci. They had their own canon of acceptable models, scientific studies, and cherry-picked data. They had their own salvation/soteriology with masks, social distancing, lockdowns, and the vaccine. Above all, it was an eschatology. They genuinely believed that this was an apocalyptic level event.

The Branch Covidian religion would kill people, destroy businesses and livelihoods, and be the greatest threat to liberty globally. In return it would give Big Pharma billions and untold control over our lives. It would give its followers a newfound purpose. They truly believe that they are saving lives by masking, social distancing, staying home, and taking an experimental vaccine. They believe themselves holier for their adherence to CDC guidelines. In the name of protecting the elderly, they treated them like prisoners, only worse because they released prisoners during all of this.

The Bible is clear on how the world will end, with room for debate on the exact order of operations. The Bible is exceedingly clear that Christ, not the Pope, nor Caesar is head of the church. However, we saw that churches disagreed in their actions. They not only closed their doors, they also barred their small groups from gathering. In direct opposition to Acts 5:29, churches cited Romans 13 in participating in unconstitutional edicts. They conceded and affirmed that the government had the authority to ban churches from gathering. Not only was Romans 13 misused in an American context, it was also used to promote heretical ecclesiology. Christ is head of the church. There is no equal.

Instead of following the Bible, the American church groveled to the government, in many cases pleaded to let them reopen. But Jesus declared in Matthew 28

18 And Jesus came up and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. 19 Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

He begins by declaring all authority has been given to Him, not some. And this authority is on earth, not just in heaven. The church disagreed. Jesus didn’t really have that authority when there is a virus with a 99% chance of survival. We have a mission. Many churches treat Sunday morning as the mission field and therefore abandoned their own mission field without hesitation.

Churches justified assuaging the Branch Covidians by stating that this was only temporary. One year later, the church grovels to the state with ungirded loins. In Daniel 6 we see the proper response to “temporary” edicts that render onto Caesar what is to be rendered onto God.

10 Now when Daniel knew that the document was signed, he entered his house (now in his roof chamber he had windows open toward Jerusalem); and he continued kneeling on his knees three times a day, praying and giving thanks before his God, as he had been doing previously. 11 Then these men came by agreement and found Daniel making petition and supplication before his God.

The temporal nature of the wicked edict had no bearing on Daniel’s faithfulness. We are to fear God, more than we fear men. But American church is lacking in its meekness and fear (1 Peter 3:15). But we are abundant in our timidity and fervently lukewarm. Churches were so quick to close their doors and just as quick to take that PPP money from the government. And for the most part the pattern and correlation is that churches that accepted PPP loans peddled the Branch Covidian lies.

We learned two major lessons moving forward with the Great Commission. The first is that the church, the universal body of believers is a lot smaller than we thought it was. The number of people who claim Christ but preached the Branch Covidian religion was astonishing. The number of professed Christians who lived in fear instead of hope for God’s wonderful providence is really telling. The second lesson is just like the first. We learned that the mission field is a lot larger than we previously assumed.

As a religious minority in the age of the Branch Covidians, the church in the United States needs to gird its loins and recommit its ecclesiology to Christ and not Caesar. The church is the physical assembly of believers. We have a mission to disciple and spread the gospel. We should not be putting barriers like masks, social distancing, capacity limits, vaccines, nor lockdowns in the way of proclaiming the gospel and fulfilling the Great Commission.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit