Conservative commentator Candace Owens announced on Twitter that she is suing singer Cardi B. The two have gone at it before, but this particular spat turned very ugly when the singer posted a screenshot of a Tweet allegedly from Owens that says her husband cheated on her with her brother.

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

I‘ll keep you all posted. https://t.co/v2aisvQiOG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Cardi B’s performance at the Grammy’s has drawn criticism, particularly from conservative circles, as it stretched the boundaries of decency on network television. She performed a pole dance and engaged in mock sexual acts with Megan Thee Stallion. The display overshadowed what was otherwise a standard “woke” broadcast that saw viewership crash.

According to Page Six:

A run-of-the-mill Twitter squabble between Cardi B and Candace Owens Tuesday evening ended with Owens claiming she plans to sue Cardi for posting a Photoshopped tweet suggesting that Owens’ husband had cheated on her with her brother. Got all that?

Cardi had posted a clip of Owens speaking on Fox News, in which she said Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” performance at the Grammys “feels like we are looking at corrosion, like we are about to see the end of an empire.”

Owens responded to Cardi’s tweet by calling her “a cancer cell to culture,” and, well, things only went downhill from there. After quite a bit more back-and-forth we’ll just skip over, Cardi posted a tweet, supposedly from Owens, that reads, “Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them.”

The alleged Tweet from Owens that became a screenshot shared by many was resurfaced by Cardi B today after back-and-forth between the two. Owens has maintained from the beginning that it is clearly photoshopped, but the story was picked up by questionable media sources and went viral last year.

Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap cocks and balls together .WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT !wow https://t.co/SvbnEXOOQF pic.twitter.com/kzzS6nVww9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Conservative commentators came to Owens’ defense and pointed out the rank hypocrisy of challenging her criticism about Cardi B’s actions with fake screenshots. What makes it worse is that Owens is being attacked by some for engaging in so-called cancel culture.

I really wish people would stop using "cancel culture" when they're not smart/honest enough to figure out what it means. This dude says it's cancel culture for @RealCandaceO to sue someone for defamation… an indication that this dude is a dum dum. https://t.co/cR36Wqk4Kl — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 16, 2021

Twitter’s reaction to it all was odd.

This is certainly an interesting way to characterize Cardi B saying defamatory things about Candace's brother based on photoshopped tweets, Twitter pic.twitter.com/akxtTDNSOc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 16, 2021

Twitter user LadyKayaga noted that the screenshot shared shows “View Tweet Activity” which is a function only seen on Tweets posted by the user. In other words, this screenshot would have had to originate from Candace Owens herself if it were real.

Cardi B really used a badly photoshopped tweet to dunk on Candace Owens without doing any confirmation checks to deflect from the valid points Candace made about her. The screenshot says “tweet activity”, how can you see the tweet activity on another persons tweet? pic.twitter.com/W88KQOEMK1 — KAYAGA ⵙ (@LadyKayaga) March 16, 2021

Twitter as a platform may be protected, but its users are not. When celebrities like Cardi B spread bald faced lies to destroy someone’s life, there must be repercussions. Candace Owens should move forward with her lawsuit.

