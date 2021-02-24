Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes again spoke with General Thomas McInerney. As always, the General had a great deal of important information to share. That information, and the realization that the Supreme Court sided with America’s domestic and foreign enemies, led to a conversation that concluded that America is at what the General called a “tipping point”.

“All they had to do on the Pennsylvania case was hear the case. That’s all they had to do,” he said. “And then it would be quite obvious. If our position is wrong and they put out the logic, then we’re willing to accept that. But they know that this election is fraudulent. They have to in the Supreme Court.”

The Pennsylvania case is the latest that the Supreme Court punted on. The four leftist Justices were joined by Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh in ruling against the opportunity for the American people to finally hear the truth about the rampant 2020 election fraud that installed Joe Biden into the White House. As a result, our options as Americans are being limited.

“We are at this tipping point, Col. Mike, in which the American people are going to have take these issues because the institutions, the Supreme Court, has failed us,” he said. “That’s their role, to adjudicate on constitutional issues. They won’t even take it up and look at it because they know what the answer is, so we have a corrupt Supreme Court.”

The republic’s most important institutions and Constitution are all but collapsed, and, under Biden, the national government is crafting a tyrannical regime for the United States. What to do? It seems there are only two options.

Option one is for Trump, his advisers, and the U.S. military act to return the nation to constitutional government by completely eliminating its domestic and foreign enemies that are ensconced in the U.S. government, the media, the social media, and the business community, all of whom have cooperated with Democratic and Republican traitors and several foreign governments to destroy the republic.

If this action is not undertaken, the American people will have to decide whether they will accept tyranny as their new way of life, or will use the Second Amendment precisely in the manner intended by the Founders; that is, too free themselves and their children from tyrants and restore republican government in the United States. The latter is gradually emerging as the republic’s last, best chance.

