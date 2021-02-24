Share the truth















Operation Talon was created under the Donald Trump administration that targeted sex offenders and pedophiles for deportation. During his first weeks in the White House, Alleged President Joe Biden cancelled this operation, providing cover for the worst of the worst among illegal immigrants, endangering the lives of every single American. Biden has essentially made America a safe haven for the scum that have abused and raped women and children.

For years, the Democrats have demonized Conservatives for wanting to enforce our immigration laws. They would continually make it seem as if they were simply trying to protect the “innocent” illegal immigrants from deportation who wanted nothing more than to work and provide for their families. But when push comes to shove, Biden and the Democrats are making it a priority to protect the most violent criminals who have literally abused children and rape women. How can they justify this?

One of the biggest theories going around Conservative circles was that there’s a secret cabal of sex trafficking and pedophiles within our government and among the elite. The mainstream media came hard after the Q movement for believing that this is true, calling them dangerous conspiracy theorists. However, looking at the evidence, Joe Biden’s decision to protect pedophiles does seem to validate this theory. Think about it… as soon as the “Sniffer in Chief” gets into office, he moves to keep violent criminals on our streets that are committing horrific crimes of rape and pedophilia… and we are supposed to believe that there’s not something sinister going on here?

At what point will the American people understand just how depraved the Democrat platform truly is? Think about it, the Left is actively destroying our lives, refusing to allow us to work, forcing us to wear face masks which are actually dangerous to our health and taking away our Constitutional Rights. At the same time, they working to give felons the right to vote, decriminalizing pedophilia in California and now protecting illegal alien sex offenders. There’s no excuse, this should not be tolerated at all.

So what are we, as Conservative Americans, going to about this? We cannot allow this to pass by and simply move onto the next story. We must hammer this horrific move by the Biden Administration every single day that we possibly can, finding every way that we can combat these horrific policies. Call on our states to ignore the Federal Government’s edicts that are endangering our lives. And then vote in pro-Constitution candidates that want to protect our lives and rights, not take them away.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit