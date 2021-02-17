There are plenty of ideological differences between conservatives and progressives. We often debate these differences openly and learn that it comes down to a difference in perspective. For example, the left believes handouts are the way to help those in need while the right tends to believe increased opportunity is the better approach. Neither side on this issue is inherently evil in their thinking. They just have different ways of tackling the same problem.

Then, there are times when the differences aren’t ideological. They’re differences in the basic makeup of an individual, whether that comes in the form of a moral compass, a set of ethics guidelines, or a willingness to sink to the depths of human nature. And while not everyone on the left is willing to give into evil impulses, there are generally more hideous persons among the progressive crowd than there are among conservatives.

Case-in-point: Reactions to the death of icons. When someone admired by the left dies, two things happen from the right. Most offer condolences even if they do so with the caveat of disagreement. When Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis died last year, it was practically impossible to find any conservatives of note who used his passing as an opportunity to attack him or “spit on his grave,” so to speak. The same cannot be said about the left’s reactions to the passing of conservative powerhouse Rush Limbaugh. It got so bad on Twitter that “Rest in Piss‘ was trending for a while.

We’re not talking about a few “bad apples” among leftist blue checkmark accounts. Going through my feed of radical progressives, I saw dozens if not hundreds of disturbing reactions ranging from cheap shots like “the world is a better place with Rush Limbaugh gone” to truly hideous comments like “rush limbaugh putting a smile on my face for the first time ever today.”

On the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD didn’t want to read the hideous Tweets on-air. I, on the other hand, have no problem pointing out how heinous these “Blue Checkmark Twitter” progressives can be. With that said, I won’t go against our EIC’s desires. Instead, here’s confirmation of the evil nature of the Tweets from Jack Posobiec:

The side that promised Unity and Healing is dancing on the grave of a 70-year-old man who died of lung cancer — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

When John Lewis died, President Trump tweeted that he was “saddened to hear the news.” The passing of Rush Limbaugh has yielded the ugliest side of humanity gleefully celebrating his death as President Biden ignores it altogether.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Follow NOQ Report on



The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.