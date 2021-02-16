Lately, leftists have made much ado about doing away with our national anthem, and though their reasoning for taking such action may be flawed, their position may actually be sensible. Until very recently, there may have yet existed some minuscule cranny for debate over whether America was a place where resided an independent and courageous population. But today, Francis Scott Key’s enduring question can be answered with inexorable certainty: America is now the land of the locked down, and the home of the fearful. It is the land of the censored and the home of the complacent.

In 1944, thousands of young American men charged across an open beach in the face of unrelenting machine gun and cannon fire in defiance of a tyrannical regime thousands of miles from our own free and prosperous nation. Almost an entire generation of American men, black and white, volunteered for this and other equally hazardous duties without a second thought and without askance. Millions of women gallantly served this cause, voluntarily sacrificing creature comforts, toiling long hours in harsh factory conditions, and caring for, no less heroically, our children and our wounded and dying soldiers. They did this because they understood that if such evil was not decisively vanquished overseas, it would soon infect our own land. Thereby, they earned the right for all of us to answer a resounding “yes” in response to our glorious national anthem. The effect of this incredible bravery was to usher in an era of American prosperity and freedom the likes of which the world had never seen.

Seventy-five years later, this indomitable American spirit has almost utterly evaporated, and today we hoist up a scarred, mangled banner symbolizing an oppressed and browbeaten populace. Somewhere along the way, the flag to which millions of patriots pledged allegiance daily as a symbol of liberty and justice for all has been defaced and defiled to represent imprisonment and iniquity. That flag which not so long ago represented an indivisible nation under God, now represents a fractured, corrupted dominion of evil men. Our leaders are the worst kind of despotic hypocrites. Our government institutions foment hatred for their very Judeo-Christian underpinnings. Rather than heralding a place of liberty for all, dubiously elected representatives incite racial conflict on a scale not seen since the Civil War, pitting one ethnicity against another, deriding the righteous as racist, and the godly as sinful. No, we can no longer see, nor proudly hail the tattered rag that most in power today would just as soon burn, for the the American dawn’s early light has been eclipsed by a shadow of darkness, and there no longer remain those brave enough to illuminate even a single flickering candle in defiance.

The cause of this paradigm shift in American culture is undoubtedly deception. Information overload in the present time has rendered us every bit as ignorant of truth as ever were our most primitive ancestors, yet even they came to the inescapable conclusion long ago that truth can only come from God. Science and human reasoning has always fallen feebly short in this respect, but the movement to deify science, however contradictory that may seem, is now the cornerstone of our emerging dictatorial regime, of the pathetic, grant-greedy university researcher and the avaricious left-wing political movement alike.

The scourge of smartphone and internet addiction has now enslaved a helpless, deluded society and supplanted the notion of inalienable, natural, God-given rights with any and every sadistic doctrine to the contrary. The obfuscation of our creator’s irrefutable righteousness withers our courage to commit right action, and thus America yields and whimpers, muzzled, caged, and chained to a once-free piece of terrain that will increasingly become our prison. Today, the singing of the anthem only serves as a painful reminder of how far removed we are from the America’s noble ideals and once proud culture, and since today we can only honestly answer “no” in response to Mr. Key’s question, perhaps it is better that we no longer ask it.

