As far back as the Jimmy Carter administration, conservatives have looked at policy proposals by Democrats and compared them George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. Usually, they were talking about stepping stones that could lead to the dystopian nightmare detailed in the controversial book. Today, we’re seeing proposed policies from sitting politicians that would make Orwell blush.

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs laid out a draconian proposal while being interviewed on CNN over the weekend. By her reckoning, we need the modern variation of a “Ministry of Truth” to tell us what we’re allowed to say, think, and feel. And if you think that may be hyperbole, here’s how she responded to show host Brian Stelter:

“You also said in an interview with the 19th news website this week that the country needs a truth commission,” CNN’s Brian Stelter said. “What exactly would a truth commission be?”

Before we get to her answer, let’s speculate about what her “Truth Commission” would fight. You may be thinking she’s talking about President Trump’s credible claims of voter fraud. Perhaps she wants to go after those of us who are against lockdowns, face masks, and forced vaccinations. Or, she could want a “Truth Commission” to debunk conspiracy theories and advance what Facebook and other progressive companies have dubbed “fact checkers.”

Nope. She’s not that creative. As is often the case with radical progressives, there’s only one thing that needs to be discussed. If you had “place the race card” on your bingo sheet, you win.

Rep. @SaraJacobsCA tells @brianstelter that America now needs a “Truth Commission” Stelter: "Do you think the House and Senate leadership have the stomach for that?” Jacobs: "I think so." pic.twitter.com/7c27KI2OXy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2021

“So, I think part of what we’re seeing now is because we haven’t really done the reckoning with the racial injustice and white supremacy of our past that we need to do. And so, you know, a truth commission, a lot of people will think of South Africa. We’ve used them in countries around the world,” Jacobs responded. “And basically, what it is, is it’s communities all the way up to the national level having conversations about both the gory and the glory of our history and what happened, both throughout the history of our country and leading up to and on January 6th, so that we can come to a common narrative moving forward of what we want our country to be.”

At any other point in history, we could dismiss this as the silly ramblings of a hopeful but unrealistic Democratic-Socialist. But with Democrats increasingly lurching to the left and having control of the House, Senate, and White House, we can no longer dismiss anything that echoes the teachings of Bernie Sanders or Saul Alinsky. It’s all on the table and must be addressed with seriousness across the board.

The future dystopian status of the United States of America is manifesting before us in real time. People like Representative Sara Jacobs have bad ideas and they won’t rest until they inflict them on the people of this nation.

