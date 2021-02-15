COVID-19 could disappear in less than one month? In spite of all the panic that public officials and their acolytes in the mainstream media have created, this one chart from the CDC shows us that the virus is in a rapid decline at a rate pointing toward zero in the second week of March.

The day-to-day new infections numbers on the chart vary so wildly that the CDC added the red line to show us the moving seven-day average of new cases and it is that trendline that shows us the course and future of the disease. It peaked at just more than 240,000 new cases per day in the second week of January and in the weeks since it has dropped by more than half. If that rate continues we will be able to stop wearing masks, keeping our distance from others and doing the other things we’ve been told would halt the spread of the virus. Now, that’s a tantalizing thought!

Yes, that is an “if” statement and we will have to wait and see what actually happens. Still, that trendline is credible because it is following the pattern of disease outbreaks that have been documented in history where they spread before finally dropping-off sharply. It has happened often enough that history gives us good reason to hope we are seeing COVID-19 following the same path to oblivion.

Why are the COVID-19 infection rates declining so sharply?

The leading claim of the doomsayers is that the mitigation measures they’ve imposed on us are proving effective. However, that claim fails an obvious test of logic. If wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing and all the other things they’ve told us to do failed to stop or even significantly reduce the spread of the virus over the prior eleven months, why should we believe they have suddenly become effective? While we cannot dismiss those measures as completely ineffective their greatest benefits have been to politicians and the makers of face masks and hand sanitizer.

The next cause factor some people are starting to credit is the mass immunization effort. Make no mistake, vaccinations are a good thing because they trigger your body’s immune system to protect you against specific diseases and more than 50 million Americans getting the shot is a good start. The problem with the claim is it’s rushing ahead of reality. We’re just passing 15% of the population getting the shots and that is far from being enough to be driving such a sharp drop in new infections. The downturn began when less than 10 million people had gotten their first shot. Plus, it takes 3-8 weeks for a person to develop full immunity.

The irony of the downturn in infections is that in March we could find ourselves billions of dollars worth of vaccines becoming more widely available just when a majority of the pubic is realizing COVID-19 is no longer a threat. Millions who before would have willingly gotten the shot will be questioning why they should be protected against a threat that has gone away.

The more likely cause of the drop in infection rates is the development of herd immunity. That’s what happens when enough people in a population have been exposed to the virus and become immune that the virus is no longer able to find enough non-resistant hosts in which to multiply so it is no longer able spread. The CDCs infection maps show that the virus has spread everywhere so we should not be surprised by the arrival of herd immunity. It is how diseases have been defeated throughout history. Outbreaks follow clear patterns where they spread before declining sharply. For example, the 1917-18 Spanish Flu epidemic ended with a sharp decline matching what we are seeing with COVID-19.

Three arguments have been used against the idea of herd immunity: denial that it happens at all, that it can only be realized if more than 70% of the population is immunized and that the results of the nationwide COVID-19 testing program are an accurate measurement of the development of immunity. Herd immunity is a well-documented medical fact and mass immunization can created it but the promoters of immunization claim that result will not be seen before this coming summer at the earliest. Both arguments are being refuted by reality.

Claims based on the testing program are exercises in logical and statistical nonsense that illustrate the old truism saying “Figures don’t lie but liars use figures.” The number of tests for the virus is approaching the total population of the country and 9.16% of the tests were positive. But the tests only tell you if a person is infected, NOT if they have developed immunity. Also, the negative results are skewed because of the large number of health care workers, EMS personnel and other “front line” people who have been tested multiple times.

Follow NOQ Report on



Politicians and their acolytes in the mainstream media have been telling us for almost a year that we must “follow the science” and obey their edicts without question while refusing to show is “the science” they claim justifies lockdowns, wearing masks and social distancing. Will the dawning reality that COVID-19 is on a path to history force them to change their tunes? That’s not in their DNA so don’t bet on it. They’re already trying to create new fears over a pair of virus variants that supposedly are able to spread much more quickly when the number of cases are limited and both natural and vaccine-generated immunity are effective at preventing new infections. In other words, reality is proving the naysayers are liars.

Will COVID-19 disappear next month? We’ll have to wait and see. Still, the prospect of returning to normal without it is wonderfully delicious.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.