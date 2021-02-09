Limited-government federalism is what most of the founders envisioned as a permanent ideology guiding this nation through history. They wanted power divided not only between branches of government but also between the jurisdictions. Thomas Jefferson wanted a government in which states were supreme. Alexander Hamilton wanted states and the national government to share powers. What we have today would be opposed by both as Washington DC holds supremacy against the Constitution itself.

States are pushing back. We started seeing this happening under Barack Obama as conservative states went after the federal government over his massive overreach. Then, Democrats learned to embrace federalism under President Trump, particularly as it pertained to sanctuary status and immigration policies. Now, Republican states are pushing back against the Biden regime, which in its early days has already demonstrated a willingness to overstep their boundaries more so than his two predecessors.

In the latest episode of Conservative Playbook, we dissected a few of the stories popping up across the nation that demonstrate a clear embrace of the tenets of limited-government federalism.

According to a Red State article titled New Bills in North and South Dakota Would Allow the State to Ignore Executive Orders From Biden:

House Bill 1164, submitted by Republican State Rep. Tom Kading, reads:

The legislative management may review any executive order issued by the president of the United States which has not been affirmed by a vote of the Congress of the United States and signed into law as prescribed by the Constitution of the United States and recommend to the attorney general and the governor that the executive order be further reviewed. Upon recommendation from the legislative management, the attorney general shall review the executive order to determine the constitutionality of the order and whether the state should seek an exemption from the application of the order or seek to have the order declared to be an unconstitutional exercise of legislative authority by the president.

In other words, if Biden issues an executive order, the state’s attorney general may review the order to determine if it complies with the Constitution. From there, the state will determine if they should seek exemption from the order or challenge the order on constitutional grounds.

Daniel Horowitz over at The Blaze writes Missouri county authorizes arrest of feds who violate Second Amendment:

What is our recourse when our own government criminalizes our most basic rights while it allows Black Lives Matter and Antifa to rampage through our streets with impunity? Is there no Plan B when the federal or state governments treat all conservatives like terrorists, business owners like pariahs, and those who yearn to breathe unmasked air like murderers? Well, one Missouri county is demonstrating the importance of sheriffs and county officials returning to self-government and interposing between the governmental usurpers and the most sacred rights of the people.

On Feb. 3, the Newton County, Missouri, Commission passed a bill that will not only block federal enforcement of unconstitutional gun policies, but criminalize their implantation thereof within the jurisdiction of the county. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act of Newton County Missouri” declares that “all federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations passed by the federal government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in the county.”

Across the nation, states are rediscovering the protections the Constitution gives them against an oppressive federal government. They are the strongest line of defense against draconian edicts from the Biden regime.

Listen to “Rising federalism: States move to take back their rights against the Biden regime” on Spreaker.

