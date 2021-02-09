If you are a politician or someone with power and influence and you get on Google’s bad side, the world’s third largest tech monopoly can make your life a living hell with the virtual flip of a switch.

Article by Ethan Huff via Natural News.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told host Alex Marlow that Google and other Big Tech companies hold all kinds of personal information about powerful people that they can weaponize in an instant if it suits their agenda.

Paxton and attorneys general from eight other states filed an antitrust lawsuit back in December alleging that the tech giants routinely abuse their monopoly power in this way, particularly with digital advertising that can be manipulated to harm both consumers and businesses.

Google’s monopoly power is especially concerning as it controls the ads that appear not just on its search engine and on many websites, but also on YouTube. Offenders who say the wrong thing or promote the wrong agenda can easily be cut off the financial gravy train, and many of them are learning this the hard way.

“It’s extremely intimidating because [Google is] not just bigger than any state. They have more money than most countries,” Paxton told Marlow.

“We have a limited budget by which we can do these investigations and file litigation, and it’s a challenge for any state to take them on. They have billions and billions. They can hire as many lawyers, as many lobbyists … They can hire all your friends to come out and criticize you. They can fund campaigns [for] your opponent.”

Paxton is sure that the next time he runs for office his opponents “will all be funded heavily by Google and other Big Tech companies that are concerned about their monopolistic behavior.”

Big Tech: All your thoughts belong to us

Back in October, the Department of Justice (DoJ) filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google that was joined by 11 states.

At the time, Reuters reported that the DoJ case against Google marks the biggest antitrust case in a generation, comparable to the suits that were filed against Microsoft in 1998 and against AT&T in 1974.

“When you take them on,” Paxton added about trying to sue these powerful monopolies, “they know a lot about people, and they can use that information as well. So it’s definitely a risky proposition. If you want safety, these are not the companies you sue.”

Google currently has a market capitalization of $1.283 trillion. It ranks among the most highly valued public companies, which include Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft.

“Politicians are afraid that if they speak out, that their opponents will be funded,” Paxton laments. “But if we don’t speak out, eventually it will affect all of us, and it is affecting all of us.”

“When only a few speak out, they wipe them out, and then they’ll just work their way down the line until they control everything. If people don’t wake up and start speaking out in every possible way right now, it may be too late for all of us.”

Marlow’s response was to categorize what is going on as “viewpoint discrimination,” meaning the tech giants are punishing people for viewpoints that are considered to be politically incorrect.

Breitbart, as one example, no longer shows up in Google searches because Sundar Pichai and his crew claim that Breitbart spread “misinformation” that is “dangerous” to people’s minds.

“There are some people that like the fact that there is viewpoint discrimination,” Paxton says. “It gives an advantage to the Biden [regime].”

