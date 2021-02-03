The 2020 presidential election was certified by the states, designated in the Electoral College, counted by Congress, and untouched by the judiciary. The results of the election are officially that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won. Despite this, there are tens of millions of Americans who believe President Donald J. Trump won the 2020 election by a landslide. I’m one of them. So is The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft.

In this fascinating interview, we didn’t dwell too long on the past. The focus was the future and how freedom-loving patriots can move forward. First and foremost, Hoft acknowledged that the truth must continue to pour out regardless of protestations by the left and even many on the right. President Trump has few allies, even in “conservative” media, so it’s incumbent on news outlets like The Gateway Pundit and NOQ Report to continue to push the truth out to the masses.

Of particular interest in the interview is a sentiment Hoft expressed more than once. He believes that a vast majority of Americans love this nation. That may be hard to believe when we see so much vitriol on social media, mainstream media, and in the rhetoric spread by the radical left. By their reckoning, Americans are ashamed of this nation. This is demonstrably false just as it’s untrue that most Americans didn’t love President Trump. They did. They do. WE do.

In the face of an unambiguous conspiracy whose players are revealing themselves in droves every day, patriotic Americans are faced with the ultimate dilemma. How can we get the truth out when we’re being censored by Big Tech and cancelled by leftist outrage mobs? Hoft and I covered a few different avenues through which everyday Americans can participate in keeping the MAGA movement alive regardless of how Donald Trump moves forward.

Will he find a way back into the White House sooner rather than later? Will he run in 2024? Start TrumpTV? Form a new party? Should Donald Trump Jr. consider a 2024 run? Which Republicans have betrayed their president for the sake of political expediency and obedience to The Swamp? Hoft answered these and other questions in the interview.

The gaslighting from the left (and some on the right) is an attempt to make us all think we’re crazy for believing President Trump had the election stolen from him. But we know the truth. Now, we need to continue to spread it.

Follow NOQ Report on



