Freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has definitely been getting a lot of attention from the Mainstream Media, almost completely negative attention, at that. While it’s clear that part of the reason why they are coming after her so much is because of her strong support of President Donald Trump and her clear mission to expose the Deep State, there is also a more sinister strategy at play here, and it involves you and I… the true Constitutional Conservatives.

The Establishment Elites see Marjorie Taylor Greene as someone that is outspoken and, in their mind, an extremist that they can tie to the supposed “insurrection” and “coup” that occurred on January 6th. By doing so, they are attempting to make her the face of the remaining Trump supporters in Congress, using this to discredit the entire MAGA Movement. While this is a completely dishonest attack strategy, that is apparently what the end-game is… the Democrats are not holding back and are doing anything that they can to justify completely destroying Conservatives across this country.

We are already hearing rumblings of completely cancelling Conservatives… or even going so far as to round us all up and put us into re-education camps. While that may sound extreme to many, this strategy seems to be playing out before our eyes. To their base, they are making us all look like violent extremists. Thus, if we are domestic terrorists, as the Left is claiming, they are justified in cancelling or even arresting us for the safety of the masses. This is extremely dangerous territory that is unprecedented in American history.

As Conservatives, we must support politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, who are mixing things up and causing the right kind of ruckus. However, we also must be able to counter the false narratives of the Left and refuse to accept their evil premises. Conservatives are not violent. We are not the enemy. We support Freedom, Liberty and Opportunity for All. We must continue to wage this ideological and spiritual war over the soul of our nation, and we cannot allow the Left to control us any longer. It’s time we buck the system and forge our own path, independent of the Mainstream.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

Follow NOQ Report on



We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.