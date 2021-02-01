Sometimes you have to wonder if leftists in the national socialist media comprehend what they are writing or understand the concept of irony. A recent piece from the AP that was picked up by several leftist propaganda media organs described the dire predicament of many in Hong Kong as their reason for leaving:

“Everything we value – freedom of speech, fair elections, liberties – has been eroded. It’s no longer the Hong Kong we knew, it’s no longer somewhere we can call home.”

[Emphasis added]

Does that sound at least vaguely familiar to anyone in the states? Sure, we don’t have the government oppressing freedom of speech or freedom of the press, that’s been ‘outsourced’ to the social media near-monopolies and private citizens with cancel culture, but does that make it any less oppressive?

‘Fair elections?’ [Pause for laughter] Consider all of the reports of statistical irregularities, outright fraud, and lack of willingness of the leftist extremists to even allow a fair observation of the counting of votes in the election. Add to this what the left would like to do in the future and the erosion here should be manifest. Of course, there is the Orwellian aspect of the AP altering its copy without notice, but that has become an all too common occurrence.

Further on in the versions that remained the same, it refers to the draconian national security law imposed by Beijing.

Because the new law broadly defined acts of subversion, secession, foreign collusion, and terrorism, many in Hong Kong fear that expressing any form of political opposition – even posting messages on social media – could land them in trouble.

[Emphasis added]

The national socialist media here has regularly taken to labeling its political opposition as terrorists whenever they can along with a hackneyed set of pejoratives that include the terms ‘sedition’ and ‘insurrection’.

Then of course people have already landed in trouble for social media posts,‘Ricky Vaughn’ arrested and indicted for sharing memes during the 2016 election. It is truly amazing that the same media that is now proud of their suppression of free speech cannot see that what is being done to the people of Hong Kong is being inflicted by their comrades here in the states. Perhaps it’s a matter of degrees, but it’s the same crime.

They have become what they have always projected on the right, authoritarianism. Except in their case, it’s not just a set of lies and innuendo, it’s the real thing.

