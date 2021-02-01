If there’s one thing that’s certain about the coronavirus, it’s that Dr. Anthony Fauci reserves the right to change whatever he’s said in the past to fit whatever narrative he needs to push forward in the present. His reversals have become so common that it’s almost impossible to keep up with his current agenda at any given moment.

Case-in-point: Double-face-masks. The top doc in the White House has said over the past week that multiple masks are a good thing and help further prevent spread of COVID-19. As recently as this weekend, he promoted this concept. According to WJHL:

As the coronavirus continues to cut a steady path across the U.S., some are wondering what they can do to protect themselves from the virus and variants, in addition to standard protocol. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top public health expert, doubling up on masks may help.

When asked by the “Today” show‘s Savannah Guthrie whether wearing two masks could help slow transmission, Fauci replied: “It likely does because this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in. If you have a physical covering with one layer and you put another layer on it, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

But that narrative didn’t last to the end of the weekend. On Sunday, he appeared to completely reverse his recommendation by saying, “There are many people who feel, you know, if you really want have an extra little bit of protection, ‘maybe I should put two masks on.'”

He continued to acknowledge that there’s no scientific data supporting this move. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference, and that’s the reason why the CDC has not changed their recommendations.”

Fauci on masking: 1. Don’t

2. Do!

3. Double.

4. “No data indicates that that [double masking] is going to make a difference.”pic.twitter.com/B1RBNXAio3 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 31, 2021

Fauci famously flip-flopped on the efficacy of masks in the first place. In March, he ridiculed people who believed they needed to wear face masks. But later in the summer, he indicated that he was only saying that to prevent a run on face masks that he believed needed to be procured by medical professionals. Is there a new reason for his blatant reversal on double-face-masks?

One thing our own resident doctor at NOQ Report, Dr. Ted Noel, would likely have an issue with is Fauci’s contention that “there’s nothing wrong with” double-face-masks. According to an article this weekend by Dr. Ted, there is definitely harm in doubling, tripling, or quadrupling up.

The constantly changing narrative coming from Dr. Fauci is based 100% on political expediency, not medical science. No masks, then masks, then double-masks, then no double-masks. Dr. Fauci is a whirlwind of COVID-19 disinformation.

Follow NOQ Report on



COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.