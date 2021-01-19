Failed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on his final day leading the upper chamber, chose to use his time to make a statement about the Capitol riots that will upset Trump-supporters and further divide the nation.

“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said, referring to the Capitol riots on January 6th. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

.@senatemajldr on the U.S. Capitol Attack: "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." pic.twitter.com/QIeviyHkl3 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

This is a lie that has been propagated by mainstream media and pushed by Democrats. Even the Christian Broadcasting Network used a doctored video that supported McConnell’s narrative until NOQ Report pointed out their deception/error. This duplicity from Republican Establishment leadership must not be swept under the rug.

According to Wayne Dupree:

They’re biting off the hand that has been feeding them, and for some reason, they just don’t care. As a matter of fact, the GOP is now double and tripling down on chewing off the hands of every MAGA patriot.

And trust me — McConnell’s latest move will be the final nail in the GOP political coffin. He’s now publicly blaming President Trump for the incident at the Capitol and claims that Trump “provoked” it all.

This all seems to confirm what has been assumed for a week, that McConnell will be among Republican Senators who vote to impeach President Trump when the article of impeachment is brought to the Senate. Reactions from conservatives on Twitter were swift and harsh:

Do you hear me now about the Republican Party? McConnell: Trump 'provoked' crowd that stormed Capitol https://t.co/e6q6330kzK — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 19, 2021

So, not incited by the speech then Mitch McConnell is a liar https://t.co/QO78KCKqfa — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 19, 2021

McConnell just took the mic on the Senate floor to blame Trump for the storming of the Capitol: "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people…" WATCH:https://t.co/4OnIpCCBpq — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 19, 2021

Mitch McConnell's shameful attack on our president should disqualify him from leading Senate Republicans. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 19, 2021

Trump Supporters will never quit on President Trump. Democrats will try to "cancel" us!! Will not work!!! 75 millions Trump's supporters stand with the President. Do you hear me Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Alyssa Farah — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 19, 2021

Mitch McConnell is turning his back on Republicans, his constituents and AMERICA. Send him home. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 19, 2021

As Mitch McConnell tries to destroy President Trump’s legacy, he’s solidifying his own legacy of failure, deceit, and commitment to The Swamp. He and anyone in the GOP who supports him must be removed.

