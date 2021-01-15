The rush is on at CNN, NPR, and NBC to distance themselves from Jade Sacker, a photojournalist who has worked extensively with these mainstream media outlets. Her videos are being systematically removed from websites and YouTube channels after news broke that she was directly involved in the instigation of riots at Capitol Hill on January 6th.

BREAKING: CNN’s Jade Sacker penetrating the Capitol with a member of BLM/Antifa cheering, “We did it!” And then asking her conspirator if he was filming, he said he’d delete it, he lied. CNN was in on it. pic.twitter.com/FVhotiAwcP — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

3/ According to sources she was working on a CNN project, but she's done a lot of work for NBC and NPR. — @amuse (@amuse) January 15, 2021

The video, streamed by Black Lives Matter leader John Earle Sullivan, shows Sacker and him giddy following the shooting death of Ashli Babbit. Shortly afterwards, CNN host Anderson Cooper interview the two as they portrayed the events at the Capitol as a direct results of right-wing extremists. According to The Gateway Pundit:

After the Capitol was stormed John Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night. CNN did not identify Sullivan as an Antifa-BLM protest leader. They mention Insurgence, USA but not that it is a radical leftist organization. They do not mention that Sullivan was arrested in Utah during unrest in 2020. CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the US Capitol. Jade Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC and other liberal outlets.

Sullivan has since been arrested and charged by the FBI for his participation in starting the riots that left six people dead and sparked the second impeachment of President Trump. Many Trump-supporters have gathered and shared evidence that the events were not just sparked by Trump-supporters but also Antifa and Black Lives Matter provocateurs embedded with them to generate anger.

Outrage is spreading across social media as the video goes viral. The death of Babbitt appears to be directly connected to the instigators of the riots. Some are saying it was a “false flag” event planned out well ahead of time.

The Gateway Pundit continued:

Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, “We did it!”

“You were right! We did it,” she boasts.

“Dude, I was trying to tell you. I couldn’t say much,” Sullivan replies. “Is this not going to be the best film you’ve ever made in your life?”

While the FBI and the mainstream media insist there is no evidence Antifa or BLM played any role in the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, Sullivan admits in the footage that he strategically wore a Trump hat and carried a “big ass camera” at the rally to guise himself as a journalist and mislead law enforcement and the media about his true motives.

CNN needs to explain why one of their journalists was participating in stirring the so-called “insurrection” that they’ve been breathlessly covering. This appears more and more to be a manufactured event by the left to trap President Trump.

