This is how widespread fascism in the United States starts. It won’t come through President Trump despite false claims by “anti-fascist” Antifa. It won’t come through conservative ideologies, though the left loves to claim conservatives are fascist. It will come through radical progressive attempts by Democrats and even some fake Republicans who will use COVID-19 as the predicate to advance authoritarianism.

In fact, it’s already coming to New York in the form of Assembly Bill A416. According to Red State:

We mentioned this bill in an earlier story today, but it really deserves its own focus and attention. It’s quite surprising that it hasn’t gotten more attention considering what it’s actually advocating.

The bill A416, obviously meant to deal with the Wuhan virus, allows for the detention of any carrier of a disease (or contacts that person has had) to be detained in a medical facility or “other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor.” The governor or his designee can simply have anyone locked up under this if he puts out the order. Talk about troubling and dangerous. Read this.

This is a bill up for consideration in New York State in regards to COVID-19. Read every word of this and tell me what you think of it: pic.twitter.com/mCkwgwPemJ — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) January 2, 2021

The vagueness of the bill isn’t the only concern, but it’s definitely a huge one. Essentially, it’s stating that for whatever “medical” reason deemed sufficient by the Governor or his proxies, they can detain American citizens. This is supposedly being done for the sake of the public good, which is the basis for literally every totalitarian takeover of a government or its people since the dawn of time.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

This is straight up detention camp stuff in NY! A Bill giving @NYGovCuomo, Health Commissioner or any “designated” official full “power” to remove any person/group of people from their home if deemed contagious. It’s horrifying. Wake up NY & Fight! A416 https://t.co/mU2cWDm1oD — Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) January 2, 2021

This must meet harsh opposition. It’s conspicuous that very few outside of conservative news outlets and social media are talking about this. It should be perfect fodder for mainstream media because it embraces their narrative of fighting COVID-19 at all costs. But even they realize that this is so unambiguously bad on its face that they are willfully ignoring it. That’s not to say they don’t support it. They do. But they don’t want word to get out until after it’s too late for the people to speak out.

How do they decide, by the way, who is a threat to public health. By “THE OPINION OF THE GOVERNOR.” — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 3, 2021

Lest we forget, COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and that’s if we accept the official numbers which are often based on deaths by any means. If someone is COVID-19 positive at the time of death, they are considered to be a coronavirus victim regardless of what actually killed them. Even with the inflated statistics, the disease still has over a 99.9% recovery rate for anyone under the age of 40.

NY's proposed "law" would not be a law at all. It flagrantly, blatantly & explicitly violates the Fourth Amendment rights of ALL American citizens. This is arrest without due process rights. It is the kind of Intolerable Act our Founders went to war over.https://t.co/KAb3MZccTj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 2, 2021

This is a litmus test for the nation. As nearly ever Democrat and an alarming number of Republican in state and city executive branches push for more power over the people, bills like this are seen as appropriate solutions to consider. They will be looking to whether this bill can slip through unnoticed, and if it does they will see if there will be an enraged response from the citizens affected. If there isn’t others will follow suit.

On a side note, this matches perfectly with plans promoted by proponents of The Great Reset. If this can fly in America, they know it can fly anywhere.

If we allow the left to advance their authoritarian plans for the sake of stopping COVID-19, there will be no end to it. We need to stand up and tell all of our “leaders” that the disease does not supersede the U.S. Constitution.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.