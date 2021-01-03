Whether current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) keeps his post or Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) supplants him after the Georgia runoff elections on Jan. 5, an essential fact will remain unchanged. The Swamp Uniparty is excited about getting back to the halcyon days of closed-door deal-making as it prepares to install Joe Biden in the White House, with or without the backing of the American people.

But there is a fly in the ointment looming, as Die Hard’s John McClane would put it. A monkey in the wrench. The citizens of this nation are beginning to acquire hard information on the stunning degree to which their elected officials have been compromised by the dirty money of communist China. All signs indicate that the lid on this enormous scandal is poised to blow in 2021. And oh what delicious irony it would be if having Biden with his numerous dodgy Chinese business ties in the White House serves as the detonator to set off an explosion that rocks the political establishment’s Nakatomi Plaza to its foundation.

Canoodling With Communists

The scandal is bipartisan. Supporters of President Trump are furious at the sight of prominent Republicans in key positions refusing to do anything about suspected massive election fraud. And so they are digging around. What they are finding is China.

GOP governors Brian Kemp in Georgia and Doug Ducey in Arizona have displayed unusual zeal in their efforts to quickly certify highly disputed ballot counts in their crucial electoral states. Both have been featured in embarrassingly cozy videos openly courting the financial largesse of the communist superpower.

In 2017, Ducey conducted a shocking videotaped interview with the communist state-run China Daily newspaper. In a clip posted onto YouTube by the Red regime’s propaganda organ, Ducey stated:

“We just had a great meeting with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce just now. And, very exciting, lots of opportunities, including public-private partnerships. I’ve mentioned semiconductors, electronics, aerospace, our defense industry, mining and ores that we do…. So I think from the franchise business to the aerospace and defense business, we would like to do more business with China, with Chinese business people.”

In February, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the Chinese are actively seeking to exploit U.S. governors. Another Republican tainted by this mess is former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, expected to be a leading GOP candidate for governor in 2022. Kleefisch stars in another China Daily video hailing friendly ties with U.S. governors. And with good reason. She tirelessly worked to increase Chinese investment in her state during her time in office from 2011-2019.

Amazingly, Kleefisch admitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after a 2014 trip to the Asian superpower that the Chinese had told her repeatedly to her face that “China would become No. 1 and the U.S. would experience unavoidable decline.”

“I was surprised by this conversation. I thought it was very candid and very overt. They actually used the word ‘decline,’” Kleefisch detailed. “Nearly everyone I met was a member of the Communist Party.”

How did she respond to this? Three years later she was telling these very same people that “we see China as a customer and a friend in our supply chain for years and years and years to come.”

China’s Donkeys

Democrats are stuck in this tangled web as well. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been caught up in a Chinese honeypot operation that received national attention, despite the Herculean labors of the dominant media to suppress the news. The Swalwell affair brought back to the fore 2018 revelations that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) employed a Chinese spy on her personal staff for 20 years.

There’s more. Joe Biden’s ties to China are deep, and his disgraced son Hunter Biden may be the rusty can opener that cracks his secrets wide open. Secretary Pompeo also warned in 2020 that “Americans must know how the Chinese Communist Party is poisoning the well of our higher education institutions for its own ends.” The Obama administration immensely boosted the number of Chinese students attending U.S. universities.

Georgia runoff Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff gave a mysterious tease as to how much there may be to uncover once the China rock is fully kicked over. In an extremely peculiar 2012 tweet, Ossoff wrote, “Esp. during 18th Party Congress, #follow @XHNews (Xinhua – Chinese state media).”

Americans are beginning to realize why the political establishment has such a deep-seated hatred for President Trump. He threatened to ruin their China money party. This also explains the Russia Probe hoax that hovered over the first three years of his administration. The Swamp wanted the American people to keep its eyes on Russia instead of focusing on the genuine national security menace that it was openly embracing all along.

