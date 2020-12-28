Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, said this week that he believes the 2020 general election was a “crucible moment” and “an embarrassment” for the American people. He added that to move forward, the government and the American people need to reconcile.

Article originally published at The Epoch Times.

Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, made the comments to The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders” during an interview before Christmas, in which he talked about threats the United States is facing, his “prescription” for a better America, and his years-long political saga that ended with a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Flynn said, “Going forward, as we get through this election, particularly this election, which is a crucible moment in our history, unprecedented, never happened before, and it’s an embarrassment to me as an American citizen—never mind somebody who served in our highest levels of our government—to the rest of the world, because of what we have done for others around the world, and we can’t even get our own damn elections correct.”

“But moving forward, we have to have a reconciliation between the government and we the people, the people of this country,” he added.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use "NOQ" as the promo code for 10% off!

The 2020 general election has garnered intense scrutiny over allegations of election irregularities, unconstitutional last-minute changes to mail-in voting rules made due to the pandemic, and the ongoing legal battle launched by the Trump campaign in an attempt to protect the sanctity of the ballot box.

In recent weeks, a slew of evidence from sworn witnesses and experts emerged raising questions about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election, including not verifying signatures on ballots, alleged backdating of ballots, and voting by dead or ineligible people.

For a reconciliation to occur, Flynn said, people in government need to recognize its institutions would not exist without the sacrifices made by every American citizen, including hardworking Americans, men and women in uniform, and others who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Flynn said he believes many “bureaucratic institutions” have forgotten who they work for.

“They really do … that goes down to state and to some local levels, cities, communities, where people are in government and they forget that they actually work for the people that are paying their salaries. Again, that’s the system that we have,” the retired three-star general said.

He said that if the United States is unable to reconcile the government with Americans through ensuring that U.S. institutions are made more accountable, then changes in the system are necessary starting from the education system.

He said that in the past young children were taught to say the Pledge of Allegiance every day and although children may not fully grasp its significance right away, it taught them “what’s important about the nation.”

“I want children to be able to learn about our country,” he said.

Flynn also shared his view for a better America saying that it starts from family, and incorporates being able to move on from mistakes, and faith in God.

“If you read [about] the founding fathers and what was the principal document that they used to write the Constitution, it was the Bible. So that’s in our DNA. There are elements trying to rip it out, but that’s in our DNA,” he said.

During the interview, Flynn also reflected on the greatest misconception the public had about his battle with the justice system, that it was “a fair system or a fair process.”

“I think that’s a misconception by a lot of people that have watched it from afar instead of those who have paid great attention to detail from the beginning,” Flynn said.

Documents released early this year suggest that Flynn, while he was national security adviser in 2017, was set up by FBI senior officials to perjure himself during a meeting at the White House in early 2017. He was fired by Trump shortly after. He was then subjected to a protracted legal battle until the Department of Justice eventually dismissed his case in May. Trump pardoned Flynn the day before Thanksgiving.

When asked if he could envision himself working in the government again, Flynn responded negatively. He explained that working for the government is not “a question of imagining or a question of doing, it’s a question of service” and if asked to serve he believes his values should align in some way with the people who are asking him to serve.

“Service to the nation is something that I firmly believe in. It doesn’t mean that everybody has to go serve in the Army or the Navy, or the Air Force and Marine Corps in our military. It doesn’t mean that people have to serve in government. We have people that serve in all sorts of capacities,” Flynn said.

“So my thing is that if I’m called to serve, I have to really faithfully think about it. And certainly, my family comes into that equation, probably paramount, but also my faith because I have to understand that, and I hope that, the values that I have and that I have in my DNA, I hope that those values are part of the people that are asking me to serve, in this case, let’s say the president of the United States. I have to believe that our values in some way align,” he added.

Follow Jan on Twitter:

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.