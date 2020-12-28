“If you think this [spending] bill is bad, lose Georgia and see what happens.” That was Lindsey Graham simultaneously defending Congress’s belated $900 billion stimulus package that doles out $600 in government cheese in return for $3,000 of additional national debt burden for each American (what a bargain!) while also assuring Georgia conservatives that if voters don’t show up for Republican Senators Perdue and Loeffler on January 5, we can expect even more fantastical financial stupidity to gurgle up from the bowels of the congressional swamp in the near future. “You may not like the way we govern, but you’ll absolutely hate the other guys.” What a selling point, Senator! Criminelly, Republicans sure don’t make it easy to do them any favors.

Since March, irrational government directives disguised as learned science have murdered the small businesses that sustain America’s workforce. The legislators in D.C. who have the power to provide financial lifelines dawdled for the last six months in order to inflict maximum pain on ordinary voters and sabotage President Trump’s re-election. And now that they’ve found it politically expedient to get back to work, our honorable representatives vomited up a legislative foulness that spends 4/5 of the “relief” bill’s price tag on anything but relief for struggling workers, slapping Americans across their faces by handing them a few hundred dollars of their own money for their troubles. Pakistan and Venezuela get windfalls, of course, because Congress knows the best way to keep desperate American families from being booted from their homes in winter is to use their tax dollars to fund democracy projects in the same nations that wish those families harm. We get it, Washington; you really, really hate us. Stop trying to prove it every…single…day.

President Trump immediately berated Congress for its callous ineptitude at delivering financial relief for the American people when it’s incredibly easy for those same national representatives to load up so much pork into a spending bill that every lobbyist from Karachi to Caracas gets paid. The president, as always, is the only voice of reason in Washington. Cut the pork, give it back to the taxpayers, and voila, $600 checks jump to $2,000. It’s such an obvious idea during this time of financial misery for Americans across the country that only an “outsider” President Trump could understand what Washington’s governing class cannot grasp: if you’re going to waste Americans’ money on frivolous vanity projects and insider dealings all over the world, don’t do it while Americans are suffering. Washington Republicans have done very little to back the president during his re-election fight, but they would be foolish not to sop up every last drop of his wisdom if they have any interest in staying in power themselves.

Weeks ago Senator Graham called the potential for a Democrat-controlled House, Senate, and presidency a “trifecta from hell” that had to be thwarted in Georgia. That’s no doubt true, but shouldn’t that strike Graham as an earth-shattering statement? Biden can’t string two sentences together; Pelosi will barely control a razor-thin House majority; and if Democrats once again flood Georgia with enough untraceable mail-in ballots to steal Perdue’s and Loeffler’s seats, the U.S. Senate will be divided 50-50. At any other point in American history, such a divided national government would severely handicap the party in control. Republicans were in a substantially better position in 2016 after President Trump’s victory, and all they managed to do for two years was save Obamacare and lend credibility to the Russia collusion hoax. But Senator Graham correctly notes that, unlike Republicans, Democrats will have no problem transforming their meager advantages in D.C. into far-reaching policy triumphs.

Packing the Supreme Court with twenty or thirty new socialist justices? Check. Somehow eliminating the Electoral College without ratifying a constitutional amendment? Check. Supporting expansive censorship of conservatives and confiscating firearms across the country in direct contravention of the First and Second Amendments? Check and check. It’s absurd that Graham accurately diagnoses the post-Constitution dystopian America rumbling our way but thinks rallying enough patriotic Georgians to save the Senate will stop this madness in its tracks.

Of course conservatives in Georgia need to get out and vote on January 5, if for no other reason than to force the Democrats’ fraudulent mail-in ballot operation to produce more votes than there are citizens of Georgia and to prove to the world how corrupt and manipulated the whole 2020 election has been. But Republicans in Washington must do more than just bemoan the death of America’s Constitution and the rise of Soviet-style false reality. Republicans in D.C. aren’t exactly barring the Capitol doors from the Fidel Castro-loving, Che Guevara-worshipping heathens trying to burst through; they’ve operated under the perpetual delusion that if they politely hold the doors open for each communist-sympathizing colleague entering the chambers, then their good manners will somehow win over the interlopers. By refusing to clearly denounce the threat these socialists pose to America’s system of government, Republican timidity has had the perverse effect of encouraging more communists to spread throughout America’s governing institutions. If the elevation of Bernie Sanders from a quirky fringe candidate to a serious presidential contender didn’t trigger any alarms, then ten months of Democrat mayors and governors wielding illegitimate powers while normalizing government tyranny should have done the trick. As Bill de Blasio has said, the “mission is to redistribute wealth.” Democrats’ intentions can’t get clearer than that.

The fact that Republicans in the House and Senate do not spend all day every day speaking about these serious threats to American liberty and excoriating unconstitutional government overreach has only invited more of the same. And by not loudly defending President Trump’s election challenges and denouncing the illegitimacy of mail-in ballots that cannot be authenticated through signature matching or proof of voter identification, Senate Republicans have aided and abetted Democrats’ efforts to swipe two more of their seats.

Washington Republicans who want Georgians’ support need to treat this battle as seriously as they say it is. Because right now the choice being presented to voters seems to be either to let the socialists take over the levers of government completely or to let the Republicans in Congress let the socialists take over a little less completely. That’s hardly a winning sales pitch. And with the prospect of President Trump being forced from the playing field next month, Republicans won’t have many winners left in Washington.

